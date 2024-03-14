YOU ARE AT:Private NetworksNokia strikes deal with Eurofiber to integrate private 5G and fiber for...
Background image: 123rf
Background image: 123rf

Nokia strikes deal with Eurofiber to integrate private 5G and fiber for enterprises

James Blackman
By James Blackman
Private NetworksPrivate 5G

Nokia has struck a deal with enterprise infrastructure provider Eurofiber to integrate its private LTE (4G) and 5G macro products into the Dutch firm’s “open digital infrastructure” offer, which utilises its own proprietary fiber optic network in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France. Eurofiber is targeting organisations where “security and seamless reliable wireless data availability are top priorities”, it said. 

A statement explained: “[The private 4G/5G network] works through a private connection by using the existing fiber network, eliminating the need for complex IT integration at the client site. Instead, this is handled in the Eurofiber network and effectively supported by Nokia Modular Private Wireless (MPW) and radio access solutions. The new service enables businesses and institutions to enhance their efficiency even further.”

It continued: “Similar to Eurofiber’s current fixed network services, demanding constant availability, the new mobile network service also meets the very highest standards of security. Eurofiber’s open digital infrastructure runs in collaboration with strategic partners, and MPN is no exception: partnering with operators, resellers, and/or co-working directly with end customers will remain key.”

Eurofiber’s new private 5G service is expected to be available in the Netherlands mid-2024. Nokia and Eurofiber have already been working to upgrade and expans the fiber networks Eurofiber operates in France and Belgium, they said.
“[Private cellular] aligns seamlessly with the solutions that Eurofiber currently offers over its fixed fiber optic network. As a result, implementation and market introduction can be started relatively quickly,” a statement said. 

Stephan Litjens, vice president of enterprise campus edge solutions at Nokia, commented: “The importance of robust private networks in supporting operational and business infrastructure cannot be understated. Our collaboration with Eurofiber will enhance private network offering(s) in the region, build upon existing infrastructure, and enabled future digitalisation… Eurofiber [will] continue to simplify the complexity in current private 5G network systems.”

Paul Naastepad, managing director at Eurofiber in the Netherlands, said: “Eurofiber embraces a vision of achieving success through close collaboration. I am delighted to have Nokia partnering with us… This enables us to offer a significant extension of our fiber and cloud connectivity for business customers handling operations-critical traffic. Private networks offer an additional option for even more flexibility and security in transporting data within the company, along with seamless connectivity to the outside world or into the cloud.”

Previous article
BSNL already activated 3,500 4G sites in India: Report
Next article
#TBT: C-block spectrum tussles; the ‘Big Mac’ of wireless devices; Wireline vs. wireless … this week in 1996

ABOUT AUTHOR

James Blackman
James Blackman
James Blackman has been writing about the technology and telecoms sectors for over a decade. He has edited and contributed to a number of European news outlets and trade titles. He has also worked at telecoms company Huawei, leading media activity for its devices business in Western Europe. He is based in London.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats