Nokia strikes deal with Eurofiber to integrate private 5G and fiber for enterprises

Nokia has struck a deal with enterprise infrastructure provider Eurofiber to integrate its private LTE (4G) and 5G macro products into the Dutch firm’s “open digital infrastructure” offer, which utilises its own proprietary fiber optic network in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France. Eurofiber is targeting organisations where “security and seamless reliable wireless data availability are top priorities”, it said.

A statement explained: “[The private 4G/5G network] works through a private connection by using the existing fiber network, eliminating the need for complex IT integration at the client site. Instead, this is handled in the Eurofiber network and effectively supported by Nokia Modular Private Wireless (MPW) and radio access solutions. The new service enables businesses and institutions to enhance their efficiency even further.”

It continued: “Similar to Eurofiber’s current fixed network services, demanding constant availability, the new mobile network service also meets the very highest standards of security. Eurofiber’s open digital infrastructure runs in collaboration with strategic partners, and MPN is no exception: partnering with operators, resellers, and/or co-working directly with end customers will remain key.”

Eurofiber’s new private 5G service is expected to be available in the Netherlands mid-2024. Nokia and Eurofiber have already been working to upgrade and expans the fiber networks Eurofiber operates in France and Belgium, they said.

“[Private cellular] aligns seamlessly with the solutions that Eurofiber currently offers over its fixed fiber optic network. As a result, implementation and market introduction can be started relatively quickly,” a statement said.

Stephan Litjens, vice president of enterprise campus edge solutions at Nokia, commented: “The importance of robust private networks in supporting operational and business infrastructure cannot be understated. Our collaboration with Eurofiber will enhance private network offering(s) in the region, build upon existing infrastructure, and enabled future digitalisation… Eurofiber [will] continue to simplify the complexity in current private 5G network systems.”

Paul Naastepad, managing director at Eurofiber in the Netherlands, said: “Eurofiber embraces a vision of achieving success through close collaboration. I am delighted to have Nokia partnering with us… This enables us to offer a significant extension of our fiber and cloud connectivity for business customers handling operations-critical traffic. Private networks offer an additional option for even more flexibility and security in transporting data within the company, along with seamless connectivity to the outside world or into the cloud.”