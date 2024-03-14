Kagan: TM Technologies, QRC partner to improve wireless speed, security

Wireless speed and security increased on 5G, 6G, satellite and NFC

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, I look for interesting companies and stories. TM Technologies and Quantum Resistant Cryptography or QRC are one of those stories. They announced that they teamed up to increase speed and provide more security in the wireless industry. Their partnership is focused on and designed to work with new and current technology including 5G, 6G, satellite and Near Field Communications.

As wireless continues to move forward with new technology and new vision, they tell me that QRC crytopraphy is nine orders of magnitude stronger than AES-256. This provides unparalleled quantum resistance.

The combination of TM Technologies bandwidth-optimizing Cognitive Spectrum Optimization, or CSO, along with the QRC best-of-class encryption, is capable of providing low-latency quantum-resistant communications at speeds that exceed current non-encrypted communications.

How quantum computing and resistance is impacting wireless industry

Quantum computing is thought to pose a threat to the security of all conventionally encrypted information. That means passwords, transactions, personal information, corporate information, government information and so much more.

QRC (quantum-resistant cryptography) will initially be applied to some leading transpositional modulation cases including Near Field Communications, satellite communications and 5G/6G.

TM Technologies Director of Research and Development Dr. Scott Velasquez said, “Transpositional Modulation has existing security features that make it one of the most efficient and secure waveforms in existence, and our QRC partnership adds an important component of export-compliant quantum-resistant encryption that make sense for all customers interested in future-proofing their secure communications.”

FWA, wireless broadband, 5G-Advanced, private wireless, satellite

As we look backwards, the wireless industry has been focused on traditional growth.

Looking forward, growth means something very different. Long-term, the wireless industry continues to be the rock-solid, long-term success story as it has been over the past half century, both with traditional mobile services and new services as well.

That being said, the focus of growth in wireless is changing, just as it has been time and time again.

Today, rapid growth is coming from a variety of new areas like FWA or Fixed Wireless Access which has created wireless broadband for the home and office. Or 5.5G advanced wireless. Or 5G-Advanced. Or private wireless, satellite services and more.

Going forward expect more new areas of growth and change in wireless

In fact, as we move forward, expect more areas of new growth, new partnerships, new acquisitions and more to emerge onto the marketplace. New ways and new technology to build our wireless world and everything connected to it.

Wireless has been with us for many decades already. Over time it has been transforming from analog to digital, from installed to handheld, from voice to data to video and more.

Now with 5G and the coming 6G, wireless continues to expand to AI, Near Field Communications, satellite communications and 5G / 6G, FWA, wireless broadband, 5.5G, 5G-Advanced, private wireless, satellite connectivity and more.

I would say the wireless industry is at the beginning of a new chapter. The next growth-wave.

As this next chapter the wireless story continues to unfold, it is good news for new companies with new ideas and new solutions to new problems. And for workers looking for the next, hot thing. Investors are also looking for the next big growth-wave and the companies who will lead it.