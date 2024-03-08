Kagan: How Qualcomm, Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia are expanding wireless

Next: private wireless, 5G-Advanced, satellite, FWA home internet

As wireless is changing and expanding, it is important to understand what is happening. New areas include 5.5G, AI, 5G-A or 5G-Advanced, satellite broadband, private wireless, FWA and 5G Home Internet, IoT and more. Going forward, these could become solid areas of wireless growth the next several years. Plus, there could very likely be more coming as well.

Different companies focus on different areas for new growth. Some companies are network builders. Others are smartphone and tablet makers. While others are networks, carriers and resellers and more.

Mergers and partnerships in wireless looking ahead

Today, we are moving to the next chapter of the wireless growth story. In fact, there are plenty of large and small competitors in these new spaces.

Typically, larger companies have the financial stability to weather these early storms and the desire to dominate in these new areas. At the same time smaller companies have the new technology, but not deep pockets. Winning companies need both.

That’s why we are seeing increasing mergers and partnership. This gives both large and small companies the ability to have a strong financial position and new ideas and thinking.

Qualcomm, Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, HPE, Intel, Cisco and more

Consider the huge network builders like Qualcomm, Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, HPE, Intel, Cisco and many others are in this space.

These are great examples of how leaders in the wireless industry can show new growth and direction.

All these companies seemed to focus on Artificial Intelligence, 5.5G, 5G-A and much more.

In fact, at MWC24 these companies were front and center. They attracted quite a bit of attention at the event with so many different announcements regarding these new technologies mentioned above and more.

Huawei is a global leader in the wireless industry at MWC24

Worldwide, Huawei and Qualcomm are two of the leaders in the wireless industry. They operate in many countries worldwide. These are industry giants.

Now, we are entering the next chapter in the wireless story. A time of golden opportunity for growth in the wireless and mobile industry.

There are countless companies, large and small in different segments. We are seeing some merge, while others partner as others stay the course.

Here are a few examples.

TM Technologies, QRC, Betacom, HPE, Juniper Networks and more

TM Technologies and Quantum Resistant Cryptography or QRC just announced a few days ago at MWC24 that they are teaming up to deliver new growth by increasing speed and security of wireless networks like 5G and 6G, in addition to satellite and Near Field Communications.

Private wireless is another area of rapid growth.

There are a growing number of companies, large and small in this sector. Betacom is working with Qualcomm and US Cellular. HPE just announced they will be acquiring Juniper Networks. Boldyn Networks just acquired Edzcom.

Expect this new growth track to continue moving forward.

Cisco, Intel, Shabodi, Celona, Federated Wireless, NTT, Cradlepoint

There are also many others in private wireless include companies like Cisco, Intel, Shabodi, Celona, Federated Wireless, Ericsson, NTT, Cradlepoint, Nokia, Samsung, Huawei, ZTE and many others around the world.

As you can see, telecom and wireless continue on this new growth wave. That being said, it is a different and expanded path then they were on just a few short years ago.

Things change quickly. Today, the wireless industry is taking new paths for growth and success. These new areas are in different areas. They are in the new path of network building, networks, smartphone and tablet and so much more.

We are still in the very early years of this next, new chapter where larger and smaller companies are key to the next generation of wireless growth.

Expect this new wave of M&A and partnerships in wireless to continue.

The technologies represented here are important to stay up-to-speed on. Get to know them. Understand how these are operate in separate sectors. Also understand how they can also work together, in a one-plus-one-equals-five scenario.

These separate and new sectors can be described with one word… coopetition.