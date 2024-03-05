Ericsson boosts 5G-A, 6G initiatives in Turkey

Ericsson and Türk Telekom have signed a MoU during MWC Barcelona 2024 to cooperate on exploring the 6G ecosystem and its application areas

Swedish vendor Ericsson has announced two separate developments with Turkish operators to cooperate in different fields including 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and 6G.

In the first deal, Ericsson and Türk Telekom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the recent Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 to cooperate on exploring the 6G ecosystem and its application areas.

Turk Telekom noted it will develop 6G projects as part of the recently signed contract.

Ericsson, through its research site and sole center in the Middle East and Africa (MMEA) region, Ericsson Research Turkey and Türk Telekom will cooperate in the development of the future wireless communication technology through joint research and development projects conducted both in Turkey and internationally.

Ümit Önal, CEO at Türk Telekom, said: “At Türk Telekom we continue our collaborations in the field of next-generation communication technologies, now including the development of the 6G ecosystem and application areas through participation in national and international 6G projects. It is highly valuable for us to advance alongside Ericsson Research in these endeavors and explore this crucial area together. Through this partnership, our aim is to accelerate the digital transformation of our country and lead the global development and implementation of 6G.”

Işıl Yalçın, vice president and head of Ericsson Turkey at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “6G is expected to change the way we live and interact, and we believe that joint collaboration is essential to unlocking its full potential. We are confident that this memorandum of understanding is a setting stone for greater innovation and progress.”

In a separate announcement, Ericsson and Turkish carrier Turkcell have announced the completion of a successful 5G Standalone (SA) proof of concept (PoC). Together the companies demonstrated how tailored 5G network slices can be instantiated on demand to meet the connectivity needs of customers, how multiple slices can serve a single 5G device with both enterprise and consumer user profiles and how charging can be differentiated among different slices, the Nordic vendor said.

The PoC demonstrated how “work” and “personal” applications on a 5G device can be associated to different profiles, each linked to dedicated network slices.

The PoC was implemented on a 5G core testbed running on Turkcell’s telco cloud infrastructure deployed in lab environment of Turkcell. The setup contained Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core, Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning, a feature of 5G RAN slicing and Ericsson radio system products. Automation was provided through the Ericsson Orchestrator. Additionally, the PoC included Ericsson Charging, which was utilized for differentiated charging models based on slice characteristics.

Ericsson and Turkcell have been trialing 5G SA technology and innovative 5G use cases such as 5G-connected autonomous mobile robots, sensor network, private 5G network, network slicing for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and fixed wireless access (FWA).