Vonage and Verizon to collaborate on advanced network APIs

The partners said that they will collaborate on developing new network APIs for developers globally

Vonage and U.S. carrier Verizon have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlining their intention to introduce Verizon network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to the Vonage platform that will enable developers to access network services and capabilities.

In a release, the partners said that they will also collaborate on developing new network APIs for developers globally.

Vonage is owned by Ericsson. The Swedish vendor explained that network APIs are key to Vonage’s strategic goal of exposing the full programmable and intelligent potential of 5G and future next-generation networks, by giving developers the tools to enrich applications and create new advanced use cases for enterprises and their customers.

Seckin Arikan, head of communications platform as a service (CPaaS) and global network platform (GNP) sales at Vonage, said: “Vonage’s collaboration with Verizon will represent another key milestone in the execution of Ericsson’s strategy to create a global network platform business by enabling the company to offer network APIs in the U.S. market.

“With a mature platform in place, Vonage is uniquely positioned to aggregate Verizon APIs into an intuitive and consumable format that can be readily adopted by developers,” Arikan added.

“As we evolve our API journey, we welcome collaboration with companies like Vonage who share our passion to make network capabilities available to developers for the advancement of the connected world. Working with global partners to make network capabilities available on a wider scale will provide exceptional value for enterprises and consumers,” said Srini Kalapala, senior vice president of technology and product development at Verizon.

Vonage said that its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is a platform that makes it easy for a community of more than a million developers to embed communications capabilities into applications, systems and workflows through communications APIs spanning voice, video, messaging and verification.

In addition, it includes a portfolio of AI-capable, low-code/no-code programmable components that speed up and simplify the development of applications, Vonage said.

The firm also noted that Vonage CPaaS will be extended to enable developers to build advanced secure and innovative applications by exposing 5G capabilities as APIs.