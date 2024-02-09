Aarna, Airspan, Druid combine on multi-site private 5G management package

US-based network orchestration software company Aarna Networks has combined with radio and core network vendors Airspan Networks and Druid Software to produce a managed private 5G solution for multi-site deployments. The trio are pitching the service as a “zero-touch” bundle for scalable Industry 4.0 systems, covering edge-based networking, computing, and applications. They are targeting service providers and system integrators.

The solution is “fully disaggregated” and “production ready”, said Aarna Networks. It stated: “The solution is designed to address the growing demand for enterprise network connectivity beyond the capacity of legacy networks, such as Wi-Fi or cabled. The technology is optimised for multi-site organisations that need to manage a large number of private 5G networks and edge sites, all managed from a single pane of glass.”

The package includes the California firm’s open-source orchestration platform (Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform; AMCOP), along with a sub-6GHz private 5G radio network (RAN) from Florida-based Airspan Networks, and a 4G/5G core network platform from Irish firm Druid Software (Raemis). The trio said channel partners will target the manufacturing, logistics, energy, agriculture, and construction industries – plus healthcare, education, and retail.

Amar Kapadia, chief executive and co-founder at Aarna Networks, said: “We’re finally starting to see private 5G emerge as the superior choice for a variety of industry use cases… Partner[ing] with Airspan and Druid… enables us to offer a comprehensive solution built for superior functionality and ease-of-use. This joint solution is unique for managed service providers, vertically-specialised integrators, and multi-site enterprises in that it can scale to a very large number of networks.”



Abel Mayal, senior vice president of technology and marketing at Airspan Networks, said: “[This] partnership… addresses the rising demand for enterprise connectivity beyond conventional networks. In collaboration with… Druid, we’re streamlining the deployment and management of private 5G networks and edge sites, offering organisations a unified and simplified network orchestration experience.”

Tadhg Kenny, president of strategic partnerships at Druid Software, said: “We are seeing strong interest in the Aarna Networks solution. Its user-friendly interface empowers managed service providers, specialised system integrators, and enterprises to seamlessly deploy and manage numerous private 5G networks… The synergy between Aarna, Airspan and Druid will help our customers to experience… [the] potential of 5G technology.”