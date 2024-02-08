Respectful Innovation and the Power to Be Bold with Trent Edwards of Mears

In this episode, Trent Edwards, the President of Mears Broadband, discusses his journey in the telecom industry and highlights the unique approach of Mears as a contractor. He emphasizes the importance of building partnerships and trust with customers, and the value of a diverse and empowered workforce. Trent also shares his thoughts on the opportunities and challenges facing the industry, the need for workforce development, and his vision for Mears’ future. Check out the full conversation and learn more about Mears’ commitment to being different and making a positive impact in the industry.
Watch the episode here:
Listen to the episode:
Important Links
About Trent Edwards
Trent Edwards is the President of Mears Broadband, LLC. Trent leads all facets of the organization including strategy, sales, and operations. He has over 24 years of diverse experience including leadership and management roles in capital and network planning, engineering, operations, construction, network management, safety, and service delivery. Prior to joining Mears Broadband, Trent served as Senior Vice President of US Operations at Ledcor Technical Services and Vice President of Operations at XO Communications.
Join the 5G Talent Talk community today: