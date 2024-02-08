YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesRespectful Innovation and the Power to Be Bold with Trent Edwards of...

Respectful Innovation and the Power to Be Bold with Trent Edwards of Mears

In this episode, Trent Edwards, the President of Mears Broadband, discusses his journey in the telecom industry and highlights the unique approach of Mears as a contractor. He emphasizes the importance of building partnerships and trust with customers, and the value of a diverse and empowered workforce. Trent also shares his thoughts on the opportunities and challenges facing the industry, the need for workforce development, and his vision for Mears’ future. Check out the full conversation and learn more about Mears’ commitment to being different and making a positive impact in the industry.

About Trent Edwards

Trent Edwards Mears

Trent Edwards is the President of Mears Broadband, LLC. Trent leads all facets of the organization including strategy, sales, and operations. He has over 24 years of diverse experience including leadership and management roles in capital and network planning, engineering, operations, construction, network management, safety, and service delivery. Prior to joining Mears Broadband, Trent served as Senior Vice President of US Operations at Ledcor Technical Services and Vice President of Operations at XO Communications.

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

