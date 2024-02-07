Juniper Research said the initial 6G networks will be deployed around 2029

Global 6G connections are forecast to reach 290 million by 2030, according to a recent study by Juniper Research.

Future 6G networks are initially expected to be commercially launched in 2029, according to the industry.

In order to achieve this initial number of subscribers, Juniper Research noted that operators must solve various technological challenges, including the issue of network interference arising from the use of high-frequency spectrum.

The research firm highlighted that this use of high-frequency spectrum in 6G will be the key enabling technology to provide throughput speeds 100 times greater than current 5G networks. However, as cellular technologies have never used spectrum bands in this range before, the most pressing concern for operators is minimizing this network interference, or risk creating an unreliable 6G network, Juniper Research said.

To achieve this, the report urges operators to invest in Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS) a technology that will mitigate the impact of interference from large obstacles, including buildings, on network services. This is accomplished by purposefully reflecting and refracting 6G mobile signals to enable data packets to move around physical obstacles, according to Juniper Research.

As 6G standards become clearer in 2025, RIS technology must become an immediate priority for development, Juniper Research added. However, the report warns that given the wide geographical areas of some 6G networks, operators must implement AI to monitor and adjust RIS configuration in real-time to maximize the technology’s benefits.

“Initial 6G coverage will occur in the most densely populated geographical areas to serve as many users as possible. Therefore, RIS technology will be key to providing a valuable 6G service to both consumer and enterprise customers in the first few years of network operation,” research author Alex Webb said.

6G systems are expected to be launched commercially by 2029 or 2030; the first phase of standardization will likely start from 2025, leading to the first 6G specification in 3GPP Release 21 by 2028.