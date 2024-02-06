Masmovil partners with Singtel for B2B 5G platform

The Paragon platform will soon be used by Masmovil clients, specifically, through Galician operator R

Spanish operator Masmovil has partnered with Singaporean telco Singtel to launch what it claims to be Spain’s first all-in-one platform for the management of 5G networks, edge computing, cloud and service applications, the former said in a statement.

Through this agreement, Masmovil will offer the platform, dubbed Paragon, to its business clients who want 5G solutions. Paragon, the company explained, will allows them to take advantage of the capabilities of 5G such as on-demand network slicing to guarantee the quality of the service, as well as access to a robust ecosystem of applications and API services. The platform also allows companies to securely deploy applications in environments close to the customer (MEC-Multi Access Edge Computing) and in major public clouds such as Azure or AWS.

The Paragon platform will soon be used by Masmovil clients—specifically, through Galician operator R, which, along with the Vilagarcía de Arousa City Council in Pontevedra, will facilitate the online broadcast of sporting events tests using the 5G and edge network of Masmovil.

“With this alliance with Singtel, we have opted to offer a great opportunity to business clients and partners through an ecosystem that is easier to use, more digital and more dynamic and open, taking advantage of successful experiences in the most mature 5G markets,” said Miguel Santos, CTO of Masmovil.

“Enterprises around the world, from Singapore to Spain, are racing to harness the transformative power of 5G and edge computing to accelerate their digital transformation. Our Singtel Paragon platform enables them to embrace and manage these revolutionary technologies quickly and efficiently, and we are delighted to partner with Masmovil to share this crucial advantage with their customers,” said Bill Chang, CEO of Digital InfraCo at Singtel.

Through the Paragon Marketplace, Masmovil partners can integrate their offerings through an industry-standard application programming interface (API) to quickly build and deploy their solutions on Paragon, the Spanish company said.

Singtel and Masmovil will also collaborate to leverage the platform and exploit opportunities with global enterprise customers with operations in Europe and Asia.

At the end of last year, Masmovil was offering 5G service in 2,217 towns and cities in 52 provinces across Spain for the customers of its Yoigo brand.

According to the operator, 77% of the Spanish’s population is already covered with its 5G network infrastructure. Masmovil also said that it had reached 151 new towns and cities in its latest 5G network expansion.

The carrier’s 5G service is being offered via a combination of its own infrastructure and an agreement with rival operator Orange. Masmovil currently has 80 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band to use for 5G services nationwide.