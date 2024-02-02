Jio said the the new platform had been launched following two years of research and development

Indian company Jio Platforms has created an artificial intelligence (AI) platform, dubbed Jio Brain, which will integrate machine learning (ML) capabilities in a telecom operator’s network, enterprise network, or any industry-specific IT environment without the need for an exhaustive network/IT transformation, local newspaper The Economic Times reported, citing the company’s senior vice president Aayush Bhatnagar, as saying.

The executive noted that the new platform had been launched following two years of research and development by a group of hundreds of engineers. The Jio Brain AI platform includes a set of over 500 REST Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and data APIs for creating ML-enabled services, according to the report.

The executive also said that the new platform offers advanced AI features for images, videos, text, documents, speech and in-built AI algorithms “as a service” apart from customized enterprise and large-scale LLM capabilities.

The executive also highlighted that Jio Brain will help create new 5G services, optimize networks as well as pave the way for 6G development, where ML will a key capability.

In September 2023, Jio Platforms had announced a collaboration with chipmaker Nvidia to build cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) compute infrastructure with the main aim of accelerating India’s position in the AI space.

Under this previous agreement, Nvidia provides access to the most advanced Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and Nvidia DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service in the cloud. The AI infrastructure will be hosted in AI-ready computing data centers that will eventually expand to 2,000 MW, according to previous reports.

Reliance Jio Infocomm recently completed the rollout of 5G technology in India. The operator has been rapidly expanding its 5G network using Standalone (SA) architecture since October 2022.

Reliance Jio had secured a mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands. Jio is the only Indian operator with spectrum in the 700 MHz band.

Jio also said that its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, dubbed JioAirFiber, will have pan-India coverage within the first half of 2024, according to previous press reports.

The carrier’s 5G FWA service is already available in over 4,000 towns and cities across India.

The telco had announced the launch of its 5G FWA service in eight cities across the country in September 2023. The service was initially launched in the cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Jio Platforms is a subsidiary of Indian holding group Reliance Industries. Established in 2019, it acts as a holding company for India’s largest mobile network operator Reliance Jio Infocomm.