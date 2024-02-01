ST Micro gains Level-3 high-security IoT certification for STM32 family

STMicroelectronics (ST Micro) has gained level-three (Level 3) certification from both SESIP and PSA Certified for its STM32 system-on-chip security solution, which allows IoT developers to write and deploy code on its STM32 family of IoT-geared 32-bit microcontroller integrated circuits without the cost associated with obtaining security certifications. Its STM32H5 is the first microcontroller to leverage the solution to simplify security certification for IoT products.

The firm’s STM32 chips are based on Arm’s Cortex-M processor cores; the STM32H5, available in 25-to176 pin versions, is pitched for IoT applications in harsh environments. Its security solution, called STM32 Trust Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) Secure Manager, uses the ProvenCore-M microkernel and operating system from IoT security software outfit ProvenRun. The pair called the integrated SESIP/PSA “milestone certifications”.

France-based ProvenRun, founded by entrepreneur Dominique Bolignano, secured a €15 million Series A round in December, led by Tikehau Capital and the French Ministry of Defense. It claims to offer the “world’s most secure operating system and apps for connected vehicles, smart devices, and IoT-enabled hardware”. ProvenCore is the only system to attain highest-level (EAL7) certification on the Common Criteria (CC) for IoT security, it reckons.

PSA Certified, co-founded by Arm, offers a framework for securing IoT devices, from analysis through to security assessment and certification. The Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms (SESIP) from GlobalPlatform expands on the widely adopted CC for IoT certification. It verifies the protection of personal data on the device or in transit, as well as any data related to the product’s identity.

Thierry Chesnais, chief executive at ProvenRun, said: “We are extremely excited to announce the certification of the STM32Trust TEE Secure Manager. It makes stronger security simpler for developers, securing innovation for intelligent edge devices. We’re looking forward to continuing our collaboration with ST to better protect connected devices.”