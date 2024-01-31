iBwave integrates 5G into LTE and P25 network design scanner

In-building network design company iBwave Solutions has integrated 5G into its survey solution, to go with its LTE (4G) and Project 25 (P25) network planning capabilities. It means enterprises and public-safety organizations, plus network operators and system integrators, can use the firm’s mobile app for faster and cheaper network surveys, it said. The iBwave app works with the handheld PRiSM Scanner device from Epiq Solutions, which attaches to a regular smartphone.

Montreal-based iBwave, owned by US optical fiber manufacturing specialist Corning, is pitching the solution to field technicians and IT teams in enterprise companies. The firm launched separate private-networks software in 2022 to help US enterprises dovetail their local-area private Wi-Fi and LTE/5G designs in CBRS spectrum in a single platform. It appears the new integrated platform incorporates this.

It stated: “Focused on the requirements of enterprise private and single-carrier networks, [this solution] provides an affordable and efficient alternative to traditional scanners.” It noted the six-ounce PRiSM Scanner, which attaches magnetically to a mobile device, means the solution does away with “the days of cumbersome, heavy tools and complex survey processes”. The scanner combo simplifies the survey and design process in a single application.

Users can visualize their data in its mobile and desktop apps without the need for data transfers, it said. It stated: “Equipped with a spectrum analyzer, the Epiq PRiSM scanner enables users to quickly scan for active frequencies and analyze interference. This feature is instrumental in optimizing network performance, ensuring that users can identify and address potential issues promptly.”

Kelly Burroughs, enterprise solutions director at the company, said: “We understand the challenges in the rapidly evolving wireless landscape for network professionals, especially in the enterprise space. We aim to provide… flexibility and simplicity… Customers can [now] easily add the 5G survey module… to survey LTE and 5G simultaneously, saving time and costs. For those in public safety… a single scanner now covers P25, LTE, and 5G.”