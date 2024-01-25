Kyndryl introduces new security edge services with Cisco 

YOU ARE AT:Industry 4.0Kyndryl introduces new security edge services with Cisco 

James Blackman
By James Blackman
US-based system integrator Kyndryl has announced a set of security edge services with Cisco to help customers improve their security controls and address and respond to cyber incidents. The twin security releases build on the pair’s collaboration and co-investment to develop scalable security offerings, they said. Kyndryl is reselling the solutions to help enterprises with zero-trust enterprise applications and network infrastructure, it stated.

The new edge security services (SSE; Security Services Edge) are offered with Cisco Secure Access, and are offered in managed and unmanaged versions. The straight Cisco-equipped SSE version provides a “modular and unified approach for consulting and implementing a SSE architecture with Cisco’s technology”, said a statement. The managed version (Managed SSE) integrates security into a cloud-delivered service model. 

It also offers an “end-to-end solution for transition, implementation and managed services of SSE solution with Cisco’s portfolio of products and services”, said the two companies. The managed service is delivered by Kyndryl’s global network operations centres and security operations centres.

Brian Feeney, vice president of global security partner sales at Cisco, said: “Our partnership with Kyndryl has demonstrated the added value Cisco and Kyndryl bring to our shared customers. With Cisco’s technology and Kyndryl’s cybersecurity expertise, we are able to provide our customers with an exceptional user experience and protected access from any device to anywhere.”

Michelle Weston, vice president of global offerings for security and resiliency at Kyndryl, said: “As Kyndryl continues to evolve our approach to security and resiliency, we are creating more opportunities to explore innovative solutions with our partners. Our collaboration with Cisco enables Kyndryl to help customers better anticipate security incidents using the right tools and capabilities aligned with Kyndryl’s cyber resilience framework.” 

James Blackman has been writing about the technology and telecoms sectors for over a decade. He has edited and contributed to a number of European news outlets and trade titles. He has also worked at telecoms company Huawei, leading media activity for its devices business in Western Europe. He is based in London.

