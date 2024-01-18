Asia-Pacific self-storage giant StorHub taps Unabiz for LoRaWAN-based ESG system

Sigfox-owner Unabiz continues to push rival low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) technology LoRaWAN as a connectivity platform for major IoT projects, confirming a deal with Singapore-based engineering group GreenA Consultants to deploy a LoRaWAN sensor system for StorHub Self Storage Group (StorHub), billed as Asia Pacific’s leading self-storage platform. The LoRaWAN componentry is from China-based IoT hardware specialist Milesight. The initial rollout is to 18 facilities in Singapore.

The duo have designed “multiple reduction strategies and smart enabling solutions to push energy optimisation” at StorHub, they said, and developed a LoRaWAN-based solution that will extend from facilities in Singapore to StorHub’s entire footprint across Australia, China, Japan, Korea, and Malaysia. The solution ‘certifies’ StorHub’s facilities in Singapore on the Arc Skoru software platform, which benchmarks and scores companies for their environmental, sustainability, corporate governance (ESG) and performance.

The Arc Skoru rating supports certification by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and LEED operation and maintenance (LEED v4.1 O+M) rating systems. StorHub will put-in for Green Mark, BREAM, NABERS, Green Star and WELL green ratings, also. Unabiz said in a statement the solution and rating mark the “beginning of StorHub’s journey to green-certify the company’s portfolio of properties throughout the region”.

StorHub has the largest collection of self storage facilities in Singapore, and a footprint that covers much of the Asia Pacific region. Unabiz said: “This will enable smart integrated facilities management… across the global portfolio with strategic energy management solutions.” As it stands, the setup monitors and targets energy emissions, water consumption, waste volumes, and indoor air quality. “Smart monitoring is critical… to continuously strive for reduction in emissions,” said Unabiz

It went on: “The trio created a connected ecosystem that collects precise electrical and water consumption data and indoor air quality metrics via Milesight’s… indoor air quality sensors in all StorHub’s 18 properties in Singapore… StorHub’s [is now] the largest LEED certified portfolio of self storage buildings in Singapore and the first to integrate multiple sites with the Arc Skoru performance platform… to measure the LEED impact of StorHub’s sustainability efforts.”

The project was completed in two phases using a retrofit LoRaWAN solution, offering “quick installation… and no costly infrastructure overhaul”. Other sustainability initiatives include solar photovoltaic panels, electric vehicle charging points, recycling facilities, roof gardens, and hydroponics, plus unspecified community engagement, a statement said.

Action shot — deployment of LoRaWAN sensors at StorHub for energy, water, waste, and air quality monitoring

StorHub has secured a SGD$180 million ($134m) sustainability-linked loan from regional banks CIMB and UOB for its environmental push, and support for the Singapore Green Plan 2030. This is “unprecedented” in Asia’s self storage industry, said Unabiz.

Mike Hagbeck, group chief executive at StorHub, said: “We believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive measurable sustainability goals. We are committed to integrating ESG principles across our facilities in the Asia Pacific. Working with GreenA Consultants and Unabiz enables us to structure the sustainability efforts and collect reliable and accurate data for compliance with reporting standards like LEED to facilitate audits and certifications, and to create [sustainable] self storage facilities.”

Farizan d’Avezac de Moran, senior partner at GreenA Consultants, said: “StorHub’s commitment to sustainability and innovative practices has enabled us to push forward with the implementation across multiple assets in the most cost effective and efficient manner… StorHub has shown all-round commitment to sustainability beyond energy and has included strong social and governance action.”

Jonathan Tan, managing director for Unabiz in Singapore, said: “This milestone project… showcases the possibilities of digitalisation and IoT to drive sustainability. GreenA’s expertise in implementation of sustainable practices for net-zero and net-positive energy buildings coupled with Unabiz’s end-to-end IoT solutions, help StorHub collect fit-for-purpose data that can be benchmarked for sustainability reporting.”