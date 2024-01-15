Nokia intros Federal Solutions unit to sell private 5G to U.S. government agencies

Nokia has launched a dedicated business unit in the U.S. to deliver private cellular, edge computing, and other critical connected solutions to the federal government. The new unit, called Nokia Federal Solutions, has been “bolstered”, the company said, by its recent acquisition of the Fenix Group, described as a provider of “secure tactical private wireless solutions” for the defense sector.

Nokia Federal Solutions is “underpinned” by Nokia Bell Labs, the company’s industrial research and scientific development company, the company said. Solutions for U.S. federal agencies will draw on its portfolio of IP routing, optical networking, and microwave solutions, alongside private (and tactical private) LTE and 5G technologies. Nokia is also selling industrial edge hardware, plus solutions like drones, with its private networks portfolio.

Nokia said the new unit will be staffed by experts in commercial communications technology and government communications technologies, as well as professionals familiar with the workings and requirements of U.S. government agencies..

Nokia acquired system integrator Fenix Group in December. The firm specializes in “battlefield technologies”, and has developed a number of 3GPP (cellular) based tactical communications solutions, including a 4G portable network-in-a-box called Banshee, and a mobile ad hoc network (MANET) device called Talon; the latter offers direct comms between handsets via wireless mesh network. The deal gives Nokia a wider suite of defense solutions.

Mike Loomis, president of Nokia Federal Solutions, said: “The U.S. government faces complex communications challenges in today’s interconnected world… We are strengthening our commitment to [it] by investing in a dedicated entity to provide the technology, expertise, and local presence needed to help U.S. federal agencies achieve their mission goals. We are investing to become the U.S. Government’s trusted partner for 5G mission-ready solutions.”

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said: “The launch of Nokia Federal Solutions is an important step in the development of our defense business and highlights our ongoing commitment to the U.S market. I look forward to seeing our high-performance and reliable communications solutions support the U.S government and U.S federal agencies to help them achieve their goals.”