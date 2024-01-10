Telit Cinterion to enable global cellular IoT connectivity with satellite

Telit Cinterion said it signed partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies to unveil the new solution

IoT solutions provider Telit Cinterion announced a solution featuring cellular and satellite connectivity services on its ME910G1 and ME310G1 modules.

In a release, the company said it signed partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies to unveil the new solution which ensures that mobile assets such as shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks and other high-value assets are continually trackable and monitored.

The firm says that new solution is ideal for enterprises in transportation, logistics, construction, mining, agriculture and other verticals requiring guaranteed global connectivity with their mobile assets. The solution will provide OEMs, system integrators, and enterprises with a turnkey, end-to-end suite featuring Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module, which is fully compliant with the new 3GPP R17 NB-IoT over non-terrestrial network (NTN) standard. This will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol — without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application, according to the vendor.

The solution also includes Telit Cinterion cellular and satellite data service plans, as well as a connectivity management portal as well as satellite connectivity services from Skylo, a direct-to-device Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) operator in conjunction with floLIVE, an IoT connectivity enabler.

The Telit Cinterion ME910G1 module is currently under certification and approval by Skylo. The solution will debut in Europe and North America following the launch of the floLIVE-Skylo service in 2024, the company said.

“The ability to leverage local cellular connectivity across the globe in tandem with satellite connectivity truly opens the globe to IoT and digital transformation,” said Chen Porat, floLIVE SVP of sales, APAC and Africa. “floLIVE offers MNOs and IoT MVNOs with a global hyperlocal infrastructure that becomes the backbone to anywhere, ‘always-on’ connectivity. This expansion into the NTN domain signifies our dedication to supporting our partners through continuous growth in carrier relations, global presence, and service offerings.”

“Transportation companies, logistics providers and mine operators are just three examples of enterprises that need to monitor their high-value mobile assets anywhere and everywhere on earth,” said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer at Telit Cinterion. “Our strategic partnership with Skylo and floLIVE meets that need by providing the world’s first turnkey package of hardware and seamless, ubiquitous, global connectivity that leverages the best of cellular and satellite — all based on the new 3GPP R17 NB-IoT over NTN standard.”

In related news, Telit Cinterion said it is set to unveil a pair of connected module packages at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The new offering packages hardware modules, connectivity and management tools in one “as-a-service” product.

“The NExT Connected Module embodies our commitment as an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler. This new generation of IoT-as-a-service is a valuable tool for IoT adopters as it delivers full IoT enablement where the hurdle of the capital investment for the module is financed by Telit Cinterion, allowing customers to figure the end-to-end solution as OPEX — rather than the complex CAPEX+OPEX model traditionally practiced in industry to date,” Watwani added.