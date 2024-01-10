BSNL targets market share of 20% in India with its 4G rollout

BSNL will launch 5G technology in 2025 via an upgrade of its 4G infrastructure

Indian state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is targeting a 20% market share of the country’s overall mobile market by the end of 2024 by accelerating the rollout of its 4G network, local press reported.

The reports noted that the state-run carrier will launch its 4G network this year using an indigenous stack.

“The target is practically possible. It depends on the quality of our services and how fast we rollout 4G and 5G services,” BSNL chairman and managing director P. K. Purwar was quoted as saying.

According to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), BSNL had a market share of 8.08% at the end of October. In comparison, rival operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel had a market share of 39.3% and 32.85%, respectively. Vodafone Idea’s market share reached 19.6% as of the end of October 2023.

The report highlighted that BSNL expects to expand its 4G services nationwide through the deployment of 100,000 base transceiver stations (BTSs). The telco has already deployed nearly 2,000 BTS in Punjab and Haryana, while new equipment are getting installed in Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Purwar also confirmed that BSNL will launch 5G technology in 2025 via an upgrade of its 4G infrastructure. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm already offer 5G technology.

The country’s telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that BSNL 4G services will be expanded to 50,000 towers by June or July.

IT company TCS and government-owned ITI have secured orders from BSNL for the deployment of the telco’s 4G network infrastructure. According to previous reports, the Indian government had said that only Indian telecoms vendors will be allowed to supply equipment for state-run telcos BSNL and MTNL’s 4G and 5G projects, as part of the country’s efforts to reduce dependence on international providers.

U.S. company CommScope recently said it is currently in talks with BSNL to potentially secure telecoms contracts with the company, according to Indian press reports.

CommScope is currently supplying cables, microwave antennas, filters and combiners and switches to Indian telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm.