Test and Measurement: Anritsu boosts NTN testing

Test company Anritsu said recently that the first Non-Terrestrial Network protocol conformance tests for narrowband IoT were validated on its 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR, in conjunction with testing of Sony Semiconductor Israel’s Altair device. Those tests have been submitted to the 3GPP Radio Access Network Working Group 5 (RAN WG5) by Anritsu.

The use of satellite-based IoT connectivity would enable ubiquitous global asset tracking for various verticals, from transportation and logistics to automotive, mining and others.

“NTN enables new use cases and monetization opportunities for vertical industry segments,” said Kameda Keiji, GM of the Mobile Solutions Division at Anritsu. Keiji added that Anritsu’s collaboration with Sony “enables us to help the industry validate the new features so they can quickly reach the market and enable certifications in GCF/PTCRB to bring certified devices that enable new applications.”

Christophe Flechelle, GM France and system engineering director at Sony Semiconductor Israel, said: “By establishing a certification program for NTN, we’re paving the way for faster integration of crucial satellite technologies into tracking devices and wearables. This collaboration marks a significant step towards technological advancement and widespread adoption in the industry.”

In other test news:

-Test companies are gearing up for the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show. Rohde & Schwarz will be showcasing its solutions related to automotive test, including automotive radar object simulation and wireless energy management, as well as 5G voice quality and LTE-based emergency call testing. Rohde also put together a solution with Analog Devices, focused on wireless battery management for the automotive sector–leveraging the ability to wireless test communication between the Cell Monitoring Controller (CMC) for each battery module and Battery Management Controller (BMC) for better test efficiency, as the company explained.

Keysight Technologies, meanwhile, is also focused on its automotive-related test solutions, such as battery research and development, battery system management and battery test efficiency as well as EV charging.

CES will be held in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12.

-Global test conglomerate Fortive has completed its acquisition of EA Elektro-Automatik, which will reside within its Precision Technologies segment. EA focuses on electronic testing related to electric vehicles, energy storage and renewable energy. James Lico, Fortive’s president and CEO, said that the acquisition is “a highly synergistic complement to the robust offerings at Tektronix.”

Fortive will be discussing its quarterly results and giving more insights on the acquisition during its earnings call on Jan. 31.

–SpaceX launched additional Starlink satellites this week, including half a dozen that have direct-to-cellular capabilities that will eventually enable mobile network operators including T-Mobile US, Rogers and others to offer satellite-based services such as emergency texting or calls. More details in this story.

SpaceX has already received Federal Communications Commission approval to test those direct-to-cellular capabilities via T-Mobile US’ 1.9 GHz spectrum. The company plans to test test up to five devices at different power levels using T-Mobile US’ spectrum in the 1.9 GHz band at more than two dozen locations that include Mountain View, CA; Kansas City, KS; Redmond, WA; San Diego, CA; Dallas, TX; Reston, VA; and Bethel, OK; among others.