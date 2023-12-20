Kagan: Companies must punch their way onto the map to get noticed

Being found over noise and chaos at CES, MWC and the larger marketplace

It is important that both large and small companies along with their products or services rise above the chaos to get seen and heard in a noisy marketplace. How do they accomplish this, is a question I am regularly asked. There is an answer. In fact, there are several. This is what I will focus on in this column.

Being heard over the rising level of noise is a key challenge faced by every competitor today, large or small. And as the industry gets busier, noisier and full of chaos, the challenge gets more difficult.

In fact, over time the marketplace is continually changing. That is why this is something you need to continue to learn over and over again, from on-the-job training through trial and error.

Fortunately, there are several ways for companies punch their way onto the map. These are lessons that every CEO and CMO need to master to stay up to date on as the marketplace changes.

Being discovered is challenging

Example: how is your CES 2024 schedule? My calendar is more than full. In fact, I am now scheduling briefings and meetings before and after the show.

I would also like to thank various tracking services of these events like NodeXL, @TweetBinder, @TweetBinderES, #SEOhashtag and many others for this recognition.

These companies continually include me in their work of tracking influencers and thought leadership at events over the years like CES 2024, MWC24 and in the industry in general.

These are the kind of results and recognition I want to teach you to achieve as well. You can be top of mind.

So, let’s discuss how you get there.

The CEO, CMO must punch their brand onto radar of investors, customers

Over the years, I have met with countless executives of interesting companies with important technologies. They all want the same thing… to be seen and heard in a positive light among investors, customers, workers and the media.

The challenge is, there are so many companies who want the same thing. That means the noise level is very high.

So, how do you cut through the noise? Only some executives understand what it takes. Most struggle.

Being in the industry for decades as an industry analyst and columnist, I have been told that I have also become an industry influencer.

What does that mean exactly? Over time, the perception of my role changes. That’s why I must keep up with and embrace the changing marketplace, stick with it and not let it move ahead without me.

This is what you need to do as well for your company.

You must learn about and understand this kind of change. Realize your company’s perception in the marketplace and the marketplace in general continually changes.

Your choice is simple. You can either stay with and keep riding the ever-changing growth wave as it moves forward, or it will move on without you, leaving you behind.

Every CEO and CMO knows they need to raise their corporate profile

It is the responsibility of every CEO and CMO to punch their company, their brand and their technologies onto the radar to be seen by investors, customers, prospects, workers and the media in the competitive marketplace.

This goal of every executive may be simple and obvious, but it is also complicated to achieve. Every executive knows they need to continually raise their profile. That means continually throwing fresh wood on the fire to keep it blazing.

Think of this like riding the waves at the ocean. You can either stay with the moving growth wave or it will move on without you, leaving you behind.

Rising above the noise of the industry is only way to be found

Let’s look at several different areas.

Some companies find traditional advertising and public relations still works and remains important. That being said things have changed and there are new ways, new challenges and new opportunities to understand.

You must realize how the marketplace continually changes. And the way customers learn about companies and their products or services also changes over time.

This is an area which is always in transition and companies along with their Public Relations or Advertising teams are always wrestling with this as a new challenge and opportunity.

Why getting noticed in a noisy and chaotic marketplace is difficult

Social media also plays an important role. Some companies are more successful than others in this space. However, much time and money can be wasted if you do not understand.

Social media influencers can also play an important role, if chosen well and if used correctly.

However, there are a countless number of influencers at different levels. And they all work differently. So, finding the right ones to partner with is key. They are not all created equal.

Working with influencers, many companies are often shooting in the dark and wonder why their strategy either is, or is not working.

That’s why you need to find influencers who focus on your industry or product line. Those who can reach some of your customers or workers.

Web based print media search keeps stories available over long term

Next, the media remains one of the most important avenues. However, the media has also changed over time. So, the angle and strategy in which you use the media must also change and adapt.

No longer are successful companies singularly focused on typical advertising in traditional media alone.

In fact, over the past few decades, the number of reporters at traditional media have been seriously reduced. While at the same time there are so many more media resources to utilize.

The key to raising your company’s profile in a noisy industry

One successful key every executive is interested in is to get the media to find and write about you or your product line or your industry sector.

The problem is the media gets quickly overwhelmed with requests like this to write about companies. So, even if that works once in a while, it’s not a solid long-term strategy.

A better strategy is having the media write about your sector and using you as an example in their piece. That can be worth its weight in gold to you.

Indirect approach is powerful way to be found in noisy industry

The reason is simple. This approach is indirect. The result is this work will be found on the home page of the news site, on your web page and more importantly on search engines like Google and Google News.

So, writing about your industry or space and including you in the piece does work for both you and the media.

That’s where loads of regular stories can be written, and you can get increased exposure by being a part of many stories over the long-term.

That is why this should be your goal. This will help you not only raise your profile above the industry noise, but you can build recognition that will last.

Be there when customers search your business line on Google

Think about how much it would be worth to you when your prospective customer enters your line of business or product line into the Google search engine. Relevant articles pop-up to educate and influence them.

And if you are included in these articles, you win.

Example: I follow several sectors of the communications and tech industries. So, when I search for terms like wireless analyst, wireless columnist or wireless influencer, I find my name at the top of Google search and find so many stories where I am included or have written.

This is how many executives find me. That’s exactly what you can to do for your company. You need to show up on searches your customers or prospects conduct. The more times they see your name, the more recognizable you become to them.

Build name recognition over time. This is not just a one-time shot. This is an ongoing process. You must keep feeding the fire. You need to focus on building your brand over time. That’s what so many successful companies do.

So, whether you are going to be at CES 2024 or MWC 24 or simply competing in the competitive marketplace, you need to rise above the noise and chaos of the busy marketplace and be found. I hope this has been helpful to you.