5G connections up 71% YoY in Q3

5G gained about 537 million connections around the world during the third quarter of 2023, according to 5G Americas, based on data from Omdia. That brings the global total to about 1.6 billion 5G connections, up 71% from the same period last year.

The analyst firm anticipates that 5G will reach a global connection base of 1.8 billion as of the close of 2023. It further forecasts that 5G will hit 7.9 billion global connections by 2028—with the caveat that 5G’s growth may not be linear, with the pace of adoption depending on factors that including infrastructure development, consumer demand, device availability and spectrum availability. Kristin Paulin, principal analyst at Omdia, said that the current 5G landscape presents a “cautiously optimistic picture.”

“The global 5G landscape shows positive momentum as innovation and collaboration continue to be the mainstays for long term progress,” said Chris Pearson, president of 5G Americas. “With the World Radio Conference wrapping up, it is important that international co-operation and efforts continue to ensure that spectrum and technology standards continue to propel this growth.”

North America had 176 million 5G connections as of the third quarter of 2023, up 22 million from the previous quarter and translating to a 46% market penetration rate, according to Omdia’s figures. Elsewhere in the Americas, 5G connections were expected to quadruple during 2023 to reach 46 million in Latin America and the Caribbean, though 5G adoption is still in its early phase in the region.

“4G LTE and 5G continue to be important mobile communications technologies for Latin America,” said Jose Otero,VP of Caribbean and Latin America for 5G Americas. “Upcoming spectrum auctions and more mass-market access to 5G devices in 2024 will create more robust opportunities for 5G success in the region.”