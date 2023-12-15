Nokia has private 5G drone solution certified for US Industry 4.0 by FCC

Nokia has had its industrial LTE and 5G drone solution (Nokia Drone Networks) certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. It said it is the first “native 4G/5G drone-in-a-box solution” to get the nod from the FCC. It is targeted at industrial and public sector customers, and will be sold with its private LTE and 5G products. It incorporates network measurement capabilities from Germany-based test company Rohde & Schwarz.

The drone solution supports beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations. Nokia said it will lean on its channel partnerships in the US, notably with system integrator Kyndryl, with which it has formed a close partnership in the Industry 4.0 space, but also with AT&T and Verizon, and also with the likes of DXC Technology, Future Technologies Venture, Graybar, and Trilogy NextGen, among others.

The partnership with Rohde & Schwarz has been important to get the FCC pass. The pair originally signed a deal last year to embed the latter’s QualiPoc measurement tools into the drone platform. Nokia called it a “first-of-its-kind solution” to “expand use cases for customers with deeper knowledge around wireless network coverage and performance”. The cooperation has since extended to device testing and certification, including with the FCC.

The German firm’s R&S CMX500 radio communication tester product was utilised by Nokia Bell Labs for “radiated and conducted emissions” testing, and has been embedded into the drone and network components to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and “mission-critical” performance, said Nokia. It stated: “[Its rich tool set… and the flexible web-based R&S CMsquares user interface were instrumental… in signaling protocol tests.”

Nokia explained: “Resilient connectivity is critical to remote drone operation, real-time streaming of data collected during a drone mission, and BVLOS operation using a large set of 3GPP spectrum bands. Research and development efforts have pushed the boundaries in terms of RF design and connectivity performance. Innovative features such as full network connection redundancy, multi-operator support, and hot failover also differentiate Nokia Drone Networks in terms of operational reliability.”

Thomas Eder, head of embedded wireless solutions at Nokia, said: “This achievement highlights the vital role that collaboration and diligent testing play in the 5G era. By meeting the FCC’s rigorous standards, we are shaping the path in the US for industrial and public sector use cases, improved 5G spectrum monetization, and the nationwide roll-out of drones for BVLOS operations on 3GPP spectrum.”

Olaf Heisch, director of target accounts for mobile network testing at Rohde & Schwarz, said: “This achievement underscores the transformative capabilities of our radio communication tester. Its role in securing FCC certification… is a testament to its pivotal position in driving innovation in the 5G and drone technology landscape. This collaboration highlights the power of cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships in shaping the future of the industry.”