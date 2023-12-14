TBT: US Cellular plans CDMA 1x launch; 3G spectrum up for grabs globally; Price is right for Verizon … this week in 2001

Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on those sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

US Cellular plans to launch CDMA 1x

CHICAGO, United States—U.S. Cellular said it intends to deploy CDMA 1x technology in all its markets beginning early next year. The carrier currently uses CDMA in approximately one-third of its markets and TDMA in the remaining two-thirds. “After reviewing all other technologies currently available, we remain convinced that CDMA is the right path for our customers,” said Richard Goehring, executive vice president and chief technology officer for U.S. Cellular. “Our investment in CDMA will significantly increase network capacity, reduce future capital outlays and enable us to provide data capacity very quickly.” … Read more

Playboy images come to wireless (in Finland)

HELSINKI, Finland—In a deal that marks Playboy’s entry into the wireless market, the U.S.-based adult entertainment company, partnered with Finland’s Wireless Entertainment Services Finland (WES). Under the agreement, WES will create Playboy-branded content for wireless devices. Scheduled for a first-quarter 2002 launch, the deal will enable international network operators to offer a portfolio of Playboy-branded static and animated graphics to their subscribers. The first portfolio will contain more than 50 Playboy-branded images, ranging from the rabbit head design to “animated Hef and Playmate characters.” Every month, WES will add to the Playboy portfolio with new images, including customized Playmate of the Month designs. The images will be downloadable to wireless devices on a pay-per-download basis, with prices varying by territory and operator. … Read more

3G spectrum licenses on offer in France …

PARIS—France has set 16 May as its deadline for candidates to submit bids for two remaining third-generation (3G) licenses. Winners will be announced by the end of September. This year’s attempted sale of four 3G licenses ended with only two licenses being awarded due to a lack of interest. … Read more

… and Israel …

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel—Israel’s Ministry of Communications has awarded third-generation (3G) spectrum to the country’s three incumbent mobile operators and second-generation (2G) spectrum in the 1800 MHz band to Partner Communications Co. and Cellcom. Israel is the first country in the Middle East to award 3G spectrum. Partner said it will pay the set minimum price of US$52 million for its 3G spectrum in five installments through 2006. The first installment for US$16.1 million is payable 45 days after the spectrum is formally awarded. Partner’s license will be extended through 2012. Cellcom also paid US$52 million for 3G spectrum, while Pelephone paid just more than the minimum price for its 3G spectrum at US$53.1 million. The sums are much less than those paid for 3G spectrum in Europe. … Read more

… and set for a ‘beauty contest’ in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland—Ireland has announced details of its third-generation (3G) licensing process following a year-long delay. Four 20-year licenses will be awarded through a “beauty content” method. An “A” license with high coverage requirements and possibly more spectrum will cost e50.7 million (US$45.5 million) and three “B” licenses will be e114.3 million (US$102.5 million). The A license requires 80-percent coverage and an opportunity for bidders to offer access for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). There is a 53-percent, or five-city, coverage requirement for the B licenses. … Read more

Verizon buys Price Communications

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey, United States—Verizon Wireless agreed to purchase Price Communications Wireless for US$1.7 billion, including US$550 million in net debt to be assumed or redeemed. The deal, originally announced last year, calls for the formation of a limited partnership consisting of Price’ wireless operations and certain Verizon Wireless assets. … Read more

Microsoft commits to Bluetooth

SAN FRANCISO, United States—Having failed to include a Bluetooth capability within its new Windows XP operating system, Microsoft announced at the annual Developers Conference in San Francisco that it would offer support for the wireless technology sometime in the second half of 2002. However, the company has angered the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (BSIG) by indicating that its software would only support a limited number of Bluetooth profiles and would be based on the IPv6 version of Internet communications protocol. Microsoft claims that certain profiles are inadequate to handle some of its PC-centric requirements and wanted to use IPv6 because of its much greater addressing capabilities. … Read more

