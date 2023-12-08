Quected recently engaged Finite State to rigorously test its IoT modules

Quectel has been prioritizing security across its entire portfolio and has been implementing rigorous security measures to ensure the integrity of its products and services as well as its customers’ privacy and data, Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO at Quectel Wireless Solutions, told RCR Wireless News.

The executive noted that the substantial potential of the IoT sector to transform industries and enhance lives on a global scale means that security is critical to this sector.

“We implement robust security measures at every stage of our product lifecycle. Quectel’s IoT modules prioritize security from the outset, integrating industry-leading practices and standards into every aspect of development, from product architecture, design, development, supply chain, effectively pre-empting potential vulnerabilities,” said Muhrer.

The executive also explained that Quectel continuously works to improve its security measures within R&D processes, software and hardware technology, certification, organizational structure, personnel setup and system management. He also noted that the firm is committed to upholding the highest standards of security, privacy and compliance within the IoT industry.

“With this in mind, we have engaged Finite State, a third-party expert security firm focused on managing software supply chain risk for the enterprise, to rigorously test Quectel’s IoT modules to demonstrate Quectel’s commitment to transparent, verifiable product security,” Muhrer said, adding that the partnership enhances the security of Quectel’s modules through rigorous security testing, improved software supply chain visibility and comprehensive risk management.

The executive explained that the initial penetration testing and analysis has been performed on the most critical Quectel cellular modules sold in the U.S. The platforms verified by Finite State to date represent approximately 70% of all North American IoT modules shipped within the last 18 months, according to Muhrer.

“Finite State is approaching this partnership with its standard practice of meticulous analysis of product and supply-chain security risk. Through this collaboration, Quectel is both addressing the industry’s security concerns and differentiating itself as a market leader in the IoT industry, dedicated to providing secure and reliable products (…) The first progress report released to Quectel concludes that its modules’ security score, as reflected in Finite State’s risk profiling, started strong when testing began earlier this year and got stronger rapidly as Quectel implemented Finite State’s recommendations,” the executive added.

Muhrer also highlighted that companies across all vertical sectors are faced with rapidly evolving regulatory environments, and they have a need for robust and verifiable information about secure development practices to protect their customers. “Quectel is committed to delivering secure modules and we go above and beyond industry standard practices by conducting independent third-party cyber security audits.”

In addition to its recent partnership with Finite State, Quectel is also participating in the formulation of new industry security certification standards, such as the CTIA Cybersecurity Certification Working Group and pursuing additional cyber security certifications from various U.S. entities as new standards are formulated and adopted, Muhrer added.