YOU ARE AT:WorkforceMeasuring diversity & inclusion in telecom requires a 'holistic' approach
diversity and inclusion telecom

Measuring diversity & inclusion in telecom requires a ‘holistic’ approach

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
WorkforceFundamentals

When assessing diversity efforts within telecom, STL’s Research Director said gender is only one aspect taken into account

As part of its analysis of sustainability maturity across the telecom industry, STL Partners explores company progress around diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), explained the consultancy’s Research Director Amy Cameron during the opening session of the most recent Women in Telco event.

When assessing a company’s DE&I efforts, Cameron said, gender is only one aspect taken into account. “The other things that we look for … are things like … ethnic minority representation across their workforce or … the representation of people with disabilities,” she shared, adding that sometimes other criteria like age or representation of LGBTQ+, are also considered.

While STL has found that company commitment to diversity and inclusion is one of the more mature categories under the sustainability umbrella when compared to others like net zero targets and board & employee sustainability incentives, the industry as a whole still falls “below the desired threshold,” and that there remains “quite a lot of work to do.”

However, reporting on workforce representation is only one side of the DE&I coin. STL Partners also evaluates if a telecom company conducts any pay-gap analysis. “The risk there is you’ve promoted women to a senior level, but you’re not paying them as much as the men. And we don’t know whether that’s true or not [without reporting],” said Cameron.  “STL Partners also looks at proof of progress, which requires a sustained commitment over time, clear targets and ambitions, demonstrable progress against targets and clarity on business benefits.”

With the above in mind, Cameron presented a graph showing that about 17% of the telecom companies examined have “effectively no commitment to diversity and inclusion,” while the vast majority — 72% — are in the middle of the pack, where Cameron said that most might mention the importance of DE&I in their annual reports but have no clear initiatives or data that analyzes their workforce makeup.

Screenshot 2023 04 10 at 9.32.39 AM
Measuring diversity & inclusion in telecom requires a 'holistic' approach 2

Of the 24% that make up the upper end of the middle of that pack, she said: “They maybe have data on something [like] the gender breakdown of their workforce, but they don’t have any targets, they don’t have any discussion of the initiatives… [or] data on the pay gap analysis.”

Just 7% of the telecom companies looked at offer the holistic approach to diversity and inclusion that STL is pushing. “They’re looking at a number of different metrics [and] tiers across the originations,” Camera said, adding that they’re also just simply looking at diversity and inclusion from a gender perspective. “Even among market leaders, there is still a long way to go,” she then acknowledged, sharing that 19% female representation is the average across the telecom industry, which isn’t particularly impressive.

To bring up those numbers — as well the increase the representation of other minority groups — Cameron ended the session by detailing where the industry should focus its attention moving forward:

  1. Recruiting women at entry level engineering, security & STEM positions to ensure equal representation in leadership positions outside of communications and HR
  2. Reducing barriers for women returning to work after parental leave
  3. Overcoming stigma of reporting disability
  4. Improving communication on the business benefits of diversity and inclusion to shift the conversation and focus away from simply complying with policy and social pressure
  5. Integrating DE&I requirements into supplier codes, alongside human rights and environmental credentials
Previous article
NTT DoCoMo grants standard essential patent license to Samsung
Next article
Why should operators transition to 5G Standalone—and how?

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats