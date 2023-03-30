T-Mo’s Neville Ray gives a network run-down

Ray touts VoNR coverage, 4 CA data call

T-Mobile US has already “effectively achieved” its network-related commitments made to the Federal Communications Commission as part of the conditions on its merger with Sprint, says the carrier’s President of Technology Neville Ray.

In a video posted to Twitter, Ray says that with the three-year anniversary of the merger approaching, T-Mo has “effectively achieved every promise made from a network perspective, spanning coverage, spectrum and number of sites.” In the video, Ray recounts a number of the carrier’s recent network milestones and customer wins, saying that the company has “the most advanced 5G network globally.” Earlier this month during Mobile World Congress Barcelona, T-Mobile US announced that it had successfully made the first four-carrier aggregation data call on a commercial device (the Samsung Galaxy S23), using four midband channels and hitting peak speeds of more than 3.3 Gbps.

It also plans to cover 100 million people with Voice over New Radio in the coming months, having already expanded its VoNR footprint to four additional cities: Cincinnati, Ohio; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York, New York; and Seattle, Washington. The carrier already offers VoNR-based voice service in Portland, Oregon and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Some of the customer wins include an arrangement to bring 5G to the “slopes, trails and lodges” of 36 Vail Resorts locations, as well as becoming the wireless provider for the fleet of roadside assistance company AAA. T-Mobile US lays claim to covering “more U.S. highway miles than any other carrier,” Ray said.

Watch the video below: