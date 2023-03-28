Anritsu to work on future 6G tech with Danish university

6G systems are expected to be commercially launched by 2030, while the first phase of standardization will likely start from 2025

Anritsu has announced that its 6G research activities include new research work with Aalborg University in Denmark.

The company explained that the new 6G research program will develop innovative techniques for “channel sounding and communication channel sensing” in frequency bands expected to be used for future 6G systems, including the millimeter-wave and sub-terahertz bands. This will be enabled by vector network analyzers from Anritsu, which have specific features to enhance the measurement methods, together with antenna and measurement systems technology from Aalborg University.

Anritsu said that this research program will enable new techniques for high resolution and wide bandwidth radio channel characterization, which will contribute to system modeling and performance evaluation for not-yet-standardized 6G technologies. Also, for candidate 6G technologies, the work will support the evaluation of “joint communications and sensing” techniques and waveforms that are currently being researched, Anritsu added.

“Aalborg University has a proven world-class capability and knowledge for channel sounding and OTA measurements, and we believe that this research program will contribute world-leading results and test capabilities to the industry,” said Jonathan Borrill, head of global market technology at Anritsu.

Wei Fan, professor and leader of the Wireless Propagation and Over the Air testing research group at Aalborg University, said: “Radio channel modeling is essential for design and development of 6G system and interfaces, which starts with reliable measurements of channels by using high-fidelity channel sounders. We are working with Anritsu, a world-leading radio frequency test instrument manufacturer, to develop state-of-the-art channel sounders for 6G communication and sensing systems in this project.”

6G systems are expected to be commercially launched by 2030, while the first phase of standardization will likely start from 2025, leading to the first 6G specification in 3GPP Release 21 by 2028.

However, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT recently announced plans to commercialize an initial 6G network service in 2028, two years earlier than its initial schedule.

The government announced the K-Network 2030 strategy with the aim of boosting private-public cooperation to develop 6G technologies, innovate around software-based next-generation mobile networks and strengthen the network supply chain.

The ministry has launched a feasibility study for research and development on core 6G technologies for a total of KRW 625.3 billion ($481.7 million) to locally produce materials, components and equipment related to future 6G network.

The ministry also said that it has decided to advance the launch of the 6G service as the country cannot achieve industrial innovation without having a global competitive edge in the 6G field. The report also noted that the Korean government plans to develop core technologies for low orbit satellite communication required for 6G.