UK regulator announces plans to award mmWave spectrum

U.K. telecom regulator Ofcom has confirmed that it will make millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum across the 26 GHz and 40 GHz bands available for new mobile technologies, including 5G services.

In a release, the regulator noted that the award of this new spectrum could deliver significant benefits by enabling large wireless data capacity and speeds. It can be used to improve mobile services and deliver innovative new services across the U.K., Ofcom said.

Ofcom also said that the new spectrum will allow mobile operators to boost mobile services in locations and venues with a lot of mobile users, such as train stations, football stadiums and concerts.

“As well as mobile services, mmWave spectrum could, in future, also support innovative wireless applications requiring large amounts of data, very high speeds, or both. Early indications suggest this could include applications such as virtual reality, factory automation, and intelligent transport systems such as driverless cars,” Ofcom said.

“We expect that new uses of mmWave spectrum will be mostly concentrated in areas with high levels of data traffic such as towns and cities. Ofcom will award citywide licenses to use mmWave spectrum by auction and assign licenses for more localized licenses on a first come, first served basis, using our Shared Access licensing framework,” the regulator added.

Ofcom noted that it is currently carrying out a consultation process on proposals for the design of the auction for citywide licenses, the license conditions for citywide and local mmWave licenses and how it will coordinate users of this spectrum.

Ofcom said it expects to receive responses to the consultation by May 22.

Ofcom already held one consultation on mmWave spectrum, which closed in July 2022. At the time, the regulator had said it was expecting to make this spectrum available for operators in 2024.

In May 2021, the U.K. completed its most recent 5G spectrum auction, raising a total of £ 1.35 billion (currently $1.64 billion).

In this process, mobile operator EE secured 2×10 megahertz of paired frequency spectrum in the 700 MHz band at a cost of £280 million; 20 megahertz of supplementary downlink spectrum in the 700 MHz band at a cost of £4 million; and 40 megahertz in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band at a cost of £168 million.

Three UK paid £280 million for 2×10 megahertz of paired frequency spectrum in the 700 MHz band., while O2 secured 2×10 megahertz of paired frequency spectrum in the 700 MHz band at a cost of £280 million; and 40 megahertz in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band at a cost of £168 million.

Meanwhile, Vodafone paid £176.4 million for 40 megahertz in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band.

In 2019, U.K. telcos also obtained spectrum for the provision of 5G services. Vodafone won 50 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.4GHz band after paying £378 million. EE won 40 megahertz for which it paid £303 million. Three secured 20 megahertz of 3.4 GHz spectrum at a cost of £151.3 million, while O2 picked up 40 megahertz for £318m.

These frequencies enabled the operators to launch 5G services in 2019, making the U.K. one of the most developed markets in Europe in terms of 5G deployments.