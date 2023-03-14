ZTE, Telekom Malaysia partner on cloud 5G core

ZTE said the partnership will focus on technologies such as bare metal containers, SDN-based architecture, hardware acceleration, CUPS, and 3-layer decoupling

Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Chinese vendor ZTE have entered into a new partnership to build a hybrid cloud 5G core network, ZTE said in a release.

The partnership will aim to foster innovation over the next three years in technologies such as bare metal containers, SDN-based architecture, hardware acceleration, CUPS and 3-layer decoupling. ZTE said advances in these technologies would enable TM to build an efficient and reliable 5G core network.

ZTE noted that the rollout will transform the way the Malaysian operator processes data, which could increase the development of future technologies and applications.

The vendor also highlighted that the integration of this converged network will strengthen TM’s capabilities to serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, finance, transportation, and education. Additionally, the hybrid cloud 5G core network will foster the growth of smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT), and other next-generation technologies that require fast and low-latency connectivity, according to ZTE.

Jasmine Lee Sze Inn, TM’s EVP for mobile, said: “This strategic partnership will transform 5G-enabled networks to deliver innovative solutions and services through our state-of-the-art network and infrastructure, and enable seamless connectivity and exceptional network performance.”

“We believe that this collaboration will enable next-generation technology such as smart cities, internet of things, artificial intelligence, automation and other future technologies to drive both industry and the nation’s digital agenda forward,” the executive added.

ZTE Malaysia CEO Steven Ge also noted that this partnership will accelerate the launch of 5G networks across Malaysia.

Last year, former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had unveiled an initiative for a state-owned vehicle, dubbed Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), to own all 5G spectrum and deploy and manage Malaysia’s 5G network, with various carriers using the infrastructure to provide mobile services across the country in what would effectively be a wholesale/MVNO arrangement.

Following the announcement of this plan, the country’s telcos had raised concerns about a single state company owing all spectrum frequencies.

Local carriers Celcom Axiata, Digi Telecommunications, Telekom Malaysia, U Mobile and YTL Communications are already offering retail 5G services available to their subscribers, following the signing of their respective 5G access agreements with DNB in October last year.

However, the new Malaysian government previously announced that it would be reviewing the rollout of the national 5G network by DNB. The new prime minister said that these plans will be revised due to the lack of transparency.

Earlier this year, local carrier Maxis said it will postpone seeking its shareholders’ approval on its entry into a 5G access agreement with DNB until the government finalizes the review of its 5G implementation policy.