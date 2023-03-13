FirstNet gets new CEO

Joseph Wassel is a longtime DoD executive technologist with a focus on communications

A Department of Defense senior executive who founded and chaired DoD’s global working group on public safety communications has been named as the new executive director/CEO of the FirstNet Authority.

Joseph Wassel oversaw global technology and communications systems at DoD during his 34-year career and was responsible for collaboration across a range of DoD departments and partners to implement FirstNet communications, 911 services and Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) communications, or times when federal military resources are deployed in support of domestic emergency response or recovery.

Wassel is a retired U.S. Air Force officer deployed as a reservist during Operation Enduring Freedom and served as the chief of Command and Control Operations of the International Security Assistance Force at the Combined Joint Operations Center in Kabul, Afghanistan. He commanded troops during several tours in the U.S. and overseas and has received military and civilian decorations, including for actions during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Most recently, he served as executive for the Cyberspace Operations Directorate in the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). He has served four Secretaries of Defense as the assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Communications and as the deputy chief information officer for the Office of the Secretary of Defense. In the latter capacity, FirstNet noted, he was the Secretary of Defense’s principal liaison and “single focal point to all agencies providing global communications support.”

“Joe is the right leader for the next phase of FirstNet,” said Chief Richard Carrizzo, vice chair of the FirstNet Authority Board. “He has the experience and forward-thinking vision to lead the organization, bring people together, and deliver the best, most reliable network for public safety. Joe’s proven track record with network operations — and his expertise in cybersecurity, resiliency, and public safety communications — make him uniquely qualified to drive the future of FirstNet.”

Stephen Benjamin, chair of the FirstNet Authority Board, said that now that FirstNet has a “strong foundation” for its public safety broadband network, Wassel’s “leadership and passion for innovation will help us build upon that foundation and prioritize the emerging needs of our nation’s first responders.”

Wassel officially starts in his position today; the Authority has been led by Acting CEO Lisa Casias, will now step back into her role of deputy CEO, for about the last 10 months, after the departure of former CEO Ed Parkinson; Parkinson is now with RapidSOS after leading FirstNet since 2018. The FirstNet Authority faces other upcoming leadership changes, because Benjamin will be leaving his role as board chair next month to become the new head of the Biden administration’s Office of Public Engagement.