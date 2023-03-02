Nokia gets nod from Indonesian telco IOH to build region-wide private network for Industry 4.0

Indonesian telecoms operator Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) has appointed Finnish vendor Nokia to build a wide-area private wireless network in certain regions across the country. The brief from IOH, formalised in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nokia, is to build new cellular infrastructure to drive the country’s Industry 4.0 agenda in key regions in East and Central Java, Sumatra, and Kalimantan.

The scope of the network means Nokia will use its large-sized ‘modular private wireless’ (MPW) solution, which tends to be its preferred option for larger scale work with cities, utilities, and other groups looking for wider-area cellular coverage. Nokia said in a statement its MPW solution will deliver “industrial-grade” private wireless to support sundry industrial IoT scenarios to “boost productivity, increase automation, and enhance safety and security”.

A statement said: “The collaboration is designed to elevate industrial operations with highly reliable, low-latency connectivity in tandem with a program closely linked to the government’s digital economic development plan. Zones vital to economic growth will be boosted by an advanced industrial network and, in a country comprised of more than 17,000 islands, a planned port solution will improve operational efficiency with a high-grade digitalization platform”.

Vikram Sinha, president director and chief executive at IOH, said: “IOH[wants] to connect and empower the people of Indonesia by accelerating the nation’s digital transformation…. Our collaboration with Nokia… is critical to pursue this purpose. Digital transformation is the cornerstone of our plan to maximise Indonesia’s potential, maintain and grow our customer trust, strengthen our core business, and contribute to Indonesia’s digital economy in the future.”

Ricky Corker, chief customer experience officer at Nokia, said: “We are excited to bring our extensive experience… to help accelerate the Digital Indonesia Strategy. Using Nokia’s private wireless network as the foundation for their digital strategy, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison’s customers will be able to use digital technologies to increase automation, ensure worker safety and security, and improve efficiency and productivity.”