‘Now is the time to demo massive IoT’ – Sigfox debuts in Turkey

Sigfox operator group iWire Global is to rollout a new Sigfox ultra-narrowband IoT network in Turkey, via a new joint-venture subsidiary in the country called Una-IoT. Local IoT specialist IoT NET Bilisim, headquartered in Ankara, is its partner in the new operator business. The new business will build infrastructure for utility metering, logistics tracking, smart city monitoring, and various connected asset management applications.

UAE-based iWire Global wants to set up Sigfox networks across the Middle East and Africa, it said, to establish a regional connectivity platform for a “complete ecosystem of LPWAN solutions and services for massive deployment of IoT use cases”. Una-IoT is to offer IoT connectivity and hardware solutions, plus cloud-based analytics and management platforms. Una-IoT will offer LoRaWAN and cellular IoT solutions, alongside, as required.

Shake on it – the new Una-IoT team, including Kamalettin Sahin and Osama Qadan (centre and centre right)

Osama Qadan, chief executive at iWire Global, said: “Una-IoT is the first universal LPWAN solution and service provider in the Turkish market, aiming to provide a platform for developing local talent and enhancing technological partnerships within the local ecosystem… [Its] goals are to create an environment where creativity can thrive, technology advances can be shared easily, and innovation flourishes.”

Kemalettin Sahin, chief executive at Una-IoT, said: “[Sigfox] provides an energy and cost-efficient connectivity option for public agencies and businesses… to collect data efficiently and securely. The Turkish market is mature and IoT-based enterprises are ready for this technology… This is the time to demonstrate massive IoT solutions in the local market. Una-IoT is ready to share its network and cooperate with all local parties towards success.”

Henri Bong, co-founder and chief executive at UnaBiz, which owns the Sigfox technology, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Una-IoT into the global 0G (Sigfox) operator community. UnaBiz is excited to support the go-to-market initiatives in Turkey by offering through Una-IoT a portfolio of multi-protocol IoT solutions that are low-cost, energy-efficient and securely deployed in over 70 countries around the world.”