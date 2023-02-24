KPMG targets healthcare sector with Verizon’s 5G private network

YOU ARE AT:Private 5GKPMG targets healthcare sector with Verizon’s 5G private network
Juan Pedro Tomás
Verizon operates several 5G Labs in the U.S. that specialize in developing use cases for diverse industries

KPMG has deployed a Verizon private 5G wireless network into its Ignition Center inside KPMG Lakehouse as part of the two companies’ alliance to deliver 5G solutions designed to help transform the healthcare and life sciences sectors, Verizon said in a release.

KPMG is creating a Healthcare Lab experience where clients can interact and experiment with the latest innovations in healthcare technologies.

“5G has the power to transform industries and will become the backbone for communications for the future,” said Fiona Grandi, lead partner at KPMG. “Our collaboration with Verizon and implementation of Verizon 5G in our Ignition Center at Lakehouse will help accelerate the ability for our clients, and ourselves, to adopt new and emerging technologies enabling the transformation of operations while also improving customer experience.”

Verizon noted that its alliance with KPMG is focused on developing a suite of solutions and use cases to enable reliable and secure communications across the healthcare industry. These solutions will support the creation of interconnected hospital operations that optimize provider scheduling, support diagnosis activities and simplify patient interactions to drive a better patient experience and increase insights into overall patient health, at home or at a medical facility, the carrier said.

“By bringing together Verizon’s 5G with KPMG’s deep industry experience and track record in improving business processes, we plan to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will close the gap between legacy hospital environments and digital business operations and unlock the value of the end-to-end digital enterprise,” said Jennifer Artley, SVP for 5G acceleration at Verizon Business. “This collaboration is part of Verizon’s broader strategy to align with enterprises, startups, universities, ecosystem partners and government to explore how 5G and edge compute can disrupt and help transform nearly every industry.”

“The future of healthcare will increasingly involve digital technologies and solutions designed to transform the healthcare industry by providing a streamlined patient/provider experience and ultimately improving patient outcomes,” said Greg Corlis, principal in KPMG’s Emerging Technology group. “Upgrading to a private 5G network with Verizon at Lakehouse will help us and our clients embrace and experiment with emerging technologies.”

Verizon operates several 5G Labs in the U.S. that specialize in developing use cases in industries ranging from healthcare to public safety to entertainment.

Last month, Verizon deployed a private 5G network at the 5,500 square-meter ‘smart factory’ at Wichita State University in Kansas, in the U.S. The showcase facility, dubbed Smart Factory @ Wichita, is on the university’s science research campus.

Private 5G will be worth $96bn by 2030 – but half will go on problem-solving SI services
South Korea aims to launch first commercial 6G networks in 2028

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

