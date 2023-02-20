Rogers, Shaw extend deadline to complete proposed merger

The proposed merger was initially announced on March 15, 2021

Canadian operator Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications and Quebecor reached an agreement to extend the outside date of the proposed merger of Rogers and Shaw and the acquisition of Freedom Mobile by Videotron, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quebecor, to March 31, 2023.

The previous outside date to complete the acquisition was February 17.

“All parties remain committed to the pro-competitive transactions, and continue to work with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to obtain approval of the transfer of spectrum licenses from Shaw to Videotron – in connection with the proposed acquisition of Freedom Mobile by Videotron. ISED approval must be obtained before the combination of Rogers and Shaw can proceed,” the parties said in a statement.

Last month, Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal rejected the competition bureau’s request to block the merger of Rogers and Shaw, a decision that removed one of the final hurdles for the completion of the $20-billion merger.

Canada’s competition bureau initially put on hold Rogers’ proposed purchase of Shaw, as it believed the deal would negatively impact competition in the domestic telecom sector.

Also in January, the Competition Tribunal dismissed the appeal to block the deal, stating that the merger would not represent the loss of competition the Commissioner claimed.

The proposed merger was initially announced on March 15, 2021.

In August 2022, Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications and Quebecor entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a subsidiary of Quebecor. The involved parties also said that the sale of Freedom Mobile would pave the way for the establishment of a “strong fourth national wireless services provider”, something that would address the concerns initially raised by the Commissioner of Competition and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry regarding the Rogers-Shaw merger.

The new combined business of Videotron and Freedom Mobile will be in a position to launch a national 5G offering, using Videotron’s 3.5 GHz frequencies.

The Rogers-Shaw transaction has already been approved by the shareholders of Shaw and the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta, and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, but remains subject to review by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, recently confirmed that the federal government’s decision whether or not to approve the merger will focus on making sure the process will provide more competition and affordability for Canadians.