AT&T, Frontier expand infrastructure deal

AT&T will lean on Frontier for fiber access and put up wireless gear at Frontier central offices

AT&T and Frontier Communications have struck a deal which will allow AT&T to deploy wireless assets at Frontier’s central offices and tap into Frontier’s fiber network in areas where AT&T doesn’t have optical connectivity available.

The deal builds on an existing relationship between the two companies. In 2021, AT&T and Frontier partnered on a similar deal to extend AT&T’s access to fiber, providing both business connectivity and backhaul to AT&T’s cell sites within Frontier’s footprint.

In terms of the new arrangement, AT&T is the first tenant to rent space in Frontier’s central offices, according to the partners. Frontier’s footprint is complementary to AT&T’s existing networks, the two companies said, and because AT&T will use Frontier fiber to connect wireless sites, the deal will help to speed up AT&T’s 5G deployments.

”Fiber is central to our wireless strategy and to our overall connectivity approach,” said Cheryl Choy, SVP of network planning and engineering at AT&T. “This expanded collaboration with Frontier is a win for both companies, as they can fully utilize their fiber infrastructure, and we can continue to ensure our wireless services are powered by the unparalleled capacity of fiber optic networks.”

AT&T has has been forming fiber-centric partnerships along with its own fiber builds. In December of last year, AT&T announced that it was forming a new joint venture called Gigapower with BlackRock, to operate a commercial fiber platform for ISPs and other businesses outside of AT&T’s traditional 21-state fiber footprint; AT&T is both part-owner and the first wholesale tenant of that network.

AT&T has laid out plans to build out fiber to 30 million locations by the end of 2025; Frontier has also announced a major fiber push, its Build Gigabit America plan, which aims to pass 10 million locations by the end of 2025.