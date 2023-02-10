stc Group to deploy cloud gaming solution across MENA

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud gaming market is projected to grow to $40.81 billion by 2029

stc Group will deploy Blacknut’s B2B/B2B2C cloud gaming solution across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, following its successful collaboration with cloud infrastructure provider Radian Arc in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

stc Group said that the partnership with Blacknut will allow the company to “bring gaming into its entertainment ecosystem in a seamless, personalized and secured manner.” For Blacknut, working with stc Group not only represents an important expansion in the MENA region, but also mean the opportunity to co-develop new gamer-centric and social features.

“Partnering with such a prestigious company as stc Group to develop the MENA Cloud Gaming ecosystem is the logical next step in our growth as we see exponential demand in the region,” said Olivier Avaro, CEO at Blacknut. “The partnership will allow us to leverage stc Group experience and existing user-base, as well as to expand our functionalities to offer new exciting ways to play and interact together.”

The promise of cloud gaming, which refers to running a game on a nearby server and streaming it to the player, is that it frees the player from the confines of relying on a computer or console with powerful, expensive graphics and hardware. This promise, though, depends on delivering a console-like experience, and therefore, the quality and reliability of a gamer’s connectivity is paramount. 5G is expected to offer the required low latency and high-speed connectivity, as well as the ability to handle the high data demands expected from gaming platform subscribers, that this segment needs.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud gaming market is projected to grow from $3.24 billion in 2022 to $40.81 billion by 2029. The firm cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a contributing factor to the higher-than-anticipated demand for this service, which it says is present across all regions.