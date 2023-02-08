Boingo deploys converged network at new Newark terminal

The network features Wi-Fi 6, DAS and private LTE

Boingo Wireless deployed a converged network at Newark Liberty International Airport’s (EWR) new Terminal A, which opened on January 12 and spans 1 million square feet. The network features Wi-Fi 6, DAS and private LTE and according to Boingo, will provide the terminal’s anticipated 14 million passengers a year with a more convenient and “amenity-rich” travel experience.

According to Boingo CEO Mike Finley, the project required serious planning and consideration for which use cases should be prioritized. “Newark Airport Terminal A is a stunning facility where technology is integral to the overall experience—from extensive digital signage to baggage handling, aircraft maintenance and logistics management. It required our team to think carefully about what use cases needed to be supported, break down the complexities and determine how to best leverage a combination of today’s leading wireless technologies to ensure reliable connectivity throughout the sprawling facility,” he said.

The private network will support daily activity within and directly around the terminal, including airside and outdoor areas where aircraft are loaded, refueled and maintained. Inside the terminal, the DAS and Wi-Fi 6 networks work together to enhance operations such as bag reconciliation systems, baggage scanners, digital signage and terminal operations. Also thanks to Wi-Fi 6, travelers can more reliably connect with their mobile devices. Wi-Fi 6 boasts — among other features — an improved version of multi-user or MU-MIMO that lets devices respond to the wireless access point at the same time. This allows the access point to talk to multiple devices at once, improving the technology’s performance in congested environments.

“This project represents a shining example of how leveraging a public/private partnership can help deliver technology innovation in service to a reimagined Newark Airport experience,” said Robert Galvin, CTO for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Boingo operates Wi-Fi and DAS networks for several other U.S. airports, including Phoenix (PHX) and Los Angeles (LAX).