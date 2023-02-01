Amdocs teases new private 5G use cases – in healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing

US telecoms software and services outfit Amdocs has claimed to have developed a bunch of new private 5G use cases at its sandbox lab in Dallas, Texas. The new applications, being prepped for show at MWC in a couple of weeks, include 5G-sprung scenarios for the healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing and industrial sectors.

It said the private 5G lab in Texas, which goes by the name Americas 5G Experience Lab, has deployed private 5G hardware and software from the likes of Airspan, Athonet, BEC Technologies, CommScope, Exium, HyperBlox Inseego, and PENTE Networks, plus application software from Corsight, Proximie, and Taqtile.

The venue, as with all of these testbed sites, is for service providers, enterprises, and partners to “incubate new 5G solutions”. It said in a statement: “Amdocs is developing solutions tailored to different enterprise needs, taking a purpose-fit approach to the network compared to a one-size-fits-all method.”

The new use cases have been teased, ahead of MWC, as follows: “Amdocs has demonstrated how doctors can virtually scrub in from any location to teach and collaborate with other medical professionals; introduced real-time computer vision to determine access eligibility and personalized concierge experiences; brought real-life guidance and support to field engineers via AR; automated the quality control of manufactured products, and more.”

It said its own as-a-service offer in the private 5G mix is to “ensure ecosystem components from diverse partners are interoperable and scalable and can be brought to market quickly and monetized effectively.” Amdocs is running a “live” manufacturing demo with Intel at MWC at the end of February / start of March.

Anthony Goonetilleke, president of technology at Amdocs, said: “Figuring out what’s needed to meet the demands of individual enterprises is essential. Through collaboration and innovation with our partners, we’ve already seen incredible momentum that pushes the limits of what’s possible across a range of industries, from healthcare to academia, retail to field tech work, creating new experiences for enterprises and their end-users.”