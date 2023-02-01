With Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and 7 advancing rapidly, it’s essential to take a closer look at global adoption trends, the evolving device ecosystem and the future spectrum allocations shaping connectivity.

On December 3rd, join experts from RCR Wireless News, Spirent and LitePoint in this new webinar to take a deep dive into Wi-Fi, laying out the need-to-know aspects of this fast-moving market.



Speakers:

Janne Linkola, Principal Product Manager, Spirent

Catherine Sbeglia Nin, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News

To watch the webinar, please complete the form.