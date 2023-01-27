Test and Measurement: EXFO partners with cross-connect company

Testing company EXFO announced a new partnership with Telescent, which produces automated fiber optic cross-connects for data centers. The two companies have integrated EXFO’s diagnostic capabilities to Telescent’s Gen 4 Network Topology Manager; Anthony Kewitsch, Telscent’s CEO, said that the integration will “[enhance] remote monitoring, management and [enable] automatic cross connects to advance the way companies deploy and manage new network routes.”

In a press release on the partnership, Allen Meeks, COO for dark fiber provider MOX Networks, said that deploying Telescent’s platform and EXFO OTDRs enabled the company to “test and monitor traces and power measurements, marry the information with historical data, and gain near exact visibility into the quality of our network and operations seamlessly and effectively.”

In other test news:

–Teledyne reported record quarterly sales of $1.4 billion, up more than 3% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s annual sales for the full year of 2021 were up more than 18% to nearly $5.5 billion. Net income was up almost 40% from the same period last year, jumping from $161.8 million to $226.4 million amid a series of one-time expenses of around $50 million and one-time benefits of around $28 million.

“During 2022, Teledyne, as many other companies, found itself challenged by the external forces of inflation, a strong dollar and parts shortages,” said company Chairman, President and CEO Robert Mehrabian. “Nevertheless, we continued our long history of navigating these market environments, and we ultimately delivered earnings in excess of our own expectations.”

In the company’s instrumentation segment specifically, fourth quarter sales were up 7.9% year-over-year to $326.2 million. Sales of test and measurement instruments were up $3 million.

-The University of New Hampshire’s InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) has expanded testing for automotive conformance validation of single-pair Ethernet—specifically, conformance testing for physical link training (PHY Control) and coding sublayer (PCS) requirements—through a partnership with Microchip Technology.

–NextNav announced that STMicroelectronics is joining NextNav’s certified barometer program. NextNav says that its certification program “validates the performance of sensors in real-world operating scenarios by building standardized measurement benchmarks through independent performance data” and provides an “industry-wide benchmark” for the performance of such sensors. In the case of ST, its sensors use Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) to ensure extremely accurate pressure resolution for uses such as floor detection, accurate water-depth sensing and enhanced location-based services.

-Preparation is well underway for test and measurement vendors’ exhibitions at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona at the end of February. Rohde & Schwarz said this week that it plans to highlight its offerings in 4G/5G device testing (including RedCap device and millimeter-wave conformance testing “under extreme temperature conditions over-the-air”), infrastructure equipment testing, Wi-Fi 7, testing of private networks and research capabilities in support of future 6G systems.