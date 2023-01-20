Test and Measurement: Rohde & Schwarz launches new sub-6 GHz tester

Rohde & Schwarz has launched a new, single-box performance vector tester for signal generation and analysis in sub-6 GHz (Frequency Range 1) spectrum for testing base stations and small cells as well as radio frequency components.

The new R&S PVT360A “meets the increasingly demanding requirements for 5G NR FR1 base station and small cell tests, resulting from additions to the original 3GPP Release 15 specification in Releases 16 and 17,” the test company said. It noted that the instrument’s frequency range runs from 400 MHz to 8 GHz, which includes unlicensed U.S. bands at 7.125 GHz. The tester has a 500-megahertz maximum signal bandwidth, which goes beyond the FR1 max of 100 megahertz and can therefore support measurements of adjacent channel and out-of-band signal leakage.

Rohde also said this week that it has boosted the performance of its available phase noise analysis and voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) measurements, with a series of hardware and software upgrades to both R&S’ dedicated phase noise/VCO tester and to its combined instrument that supports those tests plus signal and spectrum analyzer functions. Rohde said that it had improved the instruments’ sensitivity and performance, as well as tweaked the touch-screen for more color intensity, brightness and anti-glare properties, as well as an updated user interface that support multi-touch features like the ability to zoom.

In other news:

–Keysight Technologies unveiled a new digital simulation tool, its Electrical Performance Scan (EP-Scan), aimed at supporting signal integrity analysis by hardware engineers and printed circuit board designers.

–iBwave has released a new public safety network survey solution that includes grid testing, as part of its existing iBwave Mobile Survey application and its handheld Epiq PriSM scanner, for verification and documentation of public safety networks.

“Public safety networks have unique performance and latency requirements that often exceed the parameters of typical wireless networks,” said Jamie Birdnow, iBwave’s senior VP of commercial operations. “The integration with Epiq PRiSM scanner in addition to the new Grid Test functionality in iBwave Mobile Survey gives network engineers the functionality they need to ensure that first responders have communications networks they can depend on in life-or-death situations.”

–Ookla has released its most recent analysis of the three national carriers’ network performance and crowned T-Mobile US as the fastest, most consistent and most available mobile operator in the United States. According to the company, T-Mobile US achieved a median 5G download speed of 216.56 Mbps during Q4 2022. Comparatively, Verizon’s and AT&T’s median download speeds were 127.95 Mbps and 85.39 Mbps, respectively. Full story here.

-A recent report from Frost & Sullivan estimates that the global market for network analyzers and spectrum analyzers will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% through 2026.

That market grew 6.8% between 2020 and 2021, the report said, reaching revenues of more than $1.1 billion. Key drivers include increased network complexity due to the emergence of 5G; the desire to drive increased network performance to support sustainability; automotive in-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle testing; and Industry 4.0’s focus on operational efficiency.