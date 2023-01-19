Verizon, Centech unveil results of 5G development hub

Seven startups were selected to participate in the 5G hub, and worked alongside network experts from Verizon to create new 5G use cases

Verizon and Canadian incubator Centech announced the results from the first cohort of startups and scaleups in a 5G development hub in Montreal.

Launched in May 2022, the 5G development hub aims to boost innovation in multiple industries including manufacturing, supply chain, transportation, smart cities, energy and utilities.

Seven startups were selected to participate, and worked alongside network experts from Verizon to create new 5G use cases and to incorporate 5G and MEC-enabled technologies into their services. Selected companies tested their solutions on Bell’s 5G network and mobile edge computing platform and benefited from Centech’s mentoring on business development and growth strategy. The initiative also offers co-working space at Centech during the program as well as investment and/or partnership opportunities through the Centech ecosystem.

“Verizon has a vested interest in the 5G future, and we see an extraordinary opportunity to encourage entrepreneurs to leverage the advanced capabilities that 5G offers,” said Jeff Frantz, executive director of ecosystem development at Verizon. “These programs enable startups to test, explore and create the products and ecosystems of tomorrow.”

“The 5G development hub brings together Canada’s booming startup ecosystem and the expertise of leading 5G and MEC providers,” said Richard Chénier, general director at Centech. “5G is important for the future of innovation and this first cohort has proven to be successful. We look forward to continuing to create a space where we maximize the potential of startups through the use of 5G while equipping them to transform key sectors such as manufacturing, energy and smart cities.”

Kognitiv Spark is one of the participating startups. The company creates mixed reality (MR) solutions with their platform RemoteSpark. The company’s Kognitiv Spark 5G Application enhances overall performance of the RemoteSpark MR platform, using the speed and throughput 5G can offer to achieve higher resolution video calls and near-real time transfer of digital assets.

Another participating startup is I-5O, which has built a deep learning powered computer vision platform which helps manufacturers track, measure and improve their manual production operations in near-real time. I-5O 5G application continuously generates actionable insights on production operations and detect process deviations in near real-time. The applicatlion uses 5G to expand where cameras can be used, not just where an Ethernet connection is available.

SmartCone is an IoT Connected Ecosystem company servicing a wide range of use cases including intelligent transportation systems, asset tracking and mining. SmartCone has created an open architecture system integration platform which includes the hardware and software components. SmartCone 5G application moves processing and sensor fusion capabilities from the SmartCone device to MEC.

Other selected startups include Edgecom Energy, FuseForward and Peytec.