Test and Measurement: Tektronix names new president

Tektronix has named a new president. Christopher Bohn, the company’s vice president of global sales and operations, will take over from Tami Newcombe, who held the role of president for the past four years.

Newcombe has been transitioning from leading Tek to taking the role of president and CEO of parent company Fortive’s Precision Technologies segment (Tektronix is one of Fortive’s operating companies.)

Christopher Bohn, Tek’s newly named president. (Image: Tektronix)

“Chris is the natural next leader of Tektronix. I am certain that he will continue – and progress – the remarkable growth journey that Tektronix is on,” said Newcombe. “Chris is a collaborative leader, who values teamwork and prioritizes the growth and development of his teams– naturally bringing together people to leverage their unique skills, talents, and knowledge to achieve a common purpose.”

Bohn has spent 15 years in roles of increasing responsibility at Fortive’s two largest operating companies: Tektronix and Fluke.

“As an engineer, veteran, and business leader, I’m drawn not only to technological innovation, but also to the culture and processes that have supported successful companies,” said Bohn. “That culture — and the business processes that enable growth in both revenue and innovation — are what truly set an organization apart. I’m proud that Tektronix continues to invest in the best people, products, performance, and quality for our customers.”

In other test news:

–Keysight Technologies said that Aethertek is using the Keysight Open RAN Studio solution to validate the performance of its 5G millimeter wave O-RAN radio units.

–Spirent Communications this week unveiled a new 400G appliance for testing high-speed Ethernet routers and switches, aimed at network equipment manufacturers, network operators, chipset vendors, governments and businesses.

–Teledyne LeCroy, meanwhile, launched its SierraNet M1288 protocol test solution for troubleshooting from the physical through application layers for Ethernet traffic up to 800G.

–Siglent Technologies announced a new, eight-channel low-profile oscilloscope aimed at semiconductor manufacturers and embedded design. The compant instrument supports bandwidths of 500 megahertz, one gigahertz and two gigahertz with a high sampling rate, and offers eight analog channels with the option to expand the channel count to 512 analog channels.

–Rohde & Schwarz is gearing up for its third annual Demystifying EMC event as a combination of a virtual event over multiple days in February, followed by a series of in-person events. The conference will operate across three global time zones on February 7-8 for European markets and on February 8-9 for Asia Pacific and the Americas.