Kagan: CES 2023 shows difficulty companies face getting noticed

Important marketing lessons CEOs and CMOs should learn from #CES2023

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) just concluded and it raged back to life this year after the pandemic. This year’s CES illustrated how difficult it is for companies to be seen and heard trying to shout above all the noise created by other companies. That means the challenge for every CEO and Chief Marketing Office is to find successful ways to punch through all that noise in order to be heard and get noticed by investors, customers, workers and the media.

First, allow me to thank you for recognizing my contribution at CES 2023. Among others, the Social Media Research Foundation, NodeXL reported Jeff Kagan was in the top 10 of industry analysts, commentators and influencers at the show found on Twitter from more than 12,000. So, thank you. I am honored for this recognition.

That’s one way to get noticed. However, there are other ways which can be just as effective. That is what I want to discuss with you.

Whether at CES, MWC Barcelona or in the marketplace in general, what every executive needs to learn is that if a company can’t be seen, heard and get noticed, they lose. Period. It’s really that simple.

That’s why every CEO and CMO needs to find the best ways to punch their way onto the map. There are several, so it’s up to them to choose a path and move forward.

Industry analyst relations, media relations, public relations, marketing

Large, industry leading companies get followed, but even they have difficulty leading the conversation of a changing industry battling against the loud voices of other giants.

Medium and small companies find it even more difficult just getting noticed.

Yet, that is exactly what they need to do in order to be successful.

Success does not happen by itself. It takes focus, budget and an end goal. Yet, this is something most companies do not understand.

Industry Analyst Relations, Media Relations, Public Relations and marketing in general are incredibly important to punching your way onto and staying on the radar for investors, customers, workers, competitors, the media and more.

Wireless, AI, IoT, AR, VR: Metaverse companies need to be seen

Over the decades, I have met with countless executives of companies, large and small who all have this same need. They are looking to punch through the noise level to get heard, be seen and get noticed.

They all face the same hurdle, but as they say, there are many ways to skin a cat. That’s why some companies are successful, but most struggle.

If you want to be included in this smaller group of successful companies, you must understand how to play the game to win.

The smartest way forward is to learn how successful companies do it. There are certain industries which are in focus at any point in time. These are the places which the noise level is very loud.

Wireless, AI, IoT, metaverse, health tech, autonomous driving and more

First thing is companies must have the right executives who understand this important slice of the pie.

That means companies in these industries have a greater challenge. They get plenty of media attention, but on the other hand there is more competition for attention.

These are industries like wireless, telecom, communications AI, IoT, metaverse autonomous driving, smart cities, telehealth and health tech and so many others.

Some competitors are larger industry leaders. Because they are important to the sector they are in, they get their messages out. In fact, because of their size and scope they often drive the direction the industry is heading.

Sost competitors are mid-size or small companies. They can be just as important to the growing and changing industry, but because of their size and the sheer number of them all looking for coverage, most simply stay below the ambient noise level and never get discovered.

In order to get noticed, these companies must have a different strategy to their larger competitors.

Strategies for companies to punch way onto map

Because of this, over the past several decades, we have seen too many good companies with breakthrough ideas that could really solve an industry problem simply fade away.

The vast majority simply could not break through the increasingly loud noise level of the industry.

These are some of the companies I look for to talk about. Companies who have a winning product or service, but who need help breaking through the noise and getting themselves noticed.

That’s why learning how to punch your way onto the radar of the marketplace is one of the most important keys to success.

That’s why one key challenge for every CEO and CMO is simply getting noticed. So, whether at CES or MWC Barcelona or countless other conferences or just competing against competitors, this is a skill every company who wants to succeed short and long-term must get right.