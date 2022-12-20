YOU ARE AT:5GBT trials C-RAN technology in Leeds for future 5G offerings
BT trials C-RAN technology in Leeds for future 5G offerings

By Juan Pedro Tomás
BT noted that C-RAN uses cloud computing technology to support 5G connectivity

U.K. telecom group BT said it tested C-RAN technology in the city of Leeds, with the aim of boosting its 5G offering in the future.

BT noted that C-RAN technology could be installed in the future as individual street works or fitted in existing street-furniture, such as lampposts or CCTV, to deliver a 5G signal.

C-RAN uses cloud computing technology to support 5G connectivity, the telco said.

The pilot led by BT Wholesale, part of BT’s Enterprise unit, will enhance coverage and connectivity for those visiting, working or living in Leeds and serve as a proof of concept for future developments.

The project has seen the first units installed at key locations in Leeds city center and will allow BT to track how the infrastructure improves access in the area.

BT highlighted that C-RAN technology uses specialist software which has the potential to be used in smaller, more compact units including existing street furniture. 

Alex Tempest, managing director at BT Wholesale, said: “The introduction of this new technology highlights BT’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that benefit residents, businesses, and visitors, whilst also supporting economic growth across Leeds and the wider UK.

“This trial represents another step in transforming connectivity for the future and will help us better understand how 5G can best be delivered to meet the demands of the country,” the executive added.

BT also said that this new technology will enable the implementation of additional services such as virtual classrooms, air quality and pollution monitoring as well as improved support for assisted living.

In related news, BT Group announced that it will be combining its Global and Enterprise units into a single B2B unit, dubbed BT Business.

The new unit will combine the group’s vertical sectoral expertise and capabilities, and remove the current duplication between both units.

With the move, BR aims to reach gross annualized cost savings of at least £100 million ($121.2 million) by the end of fiscal year 2025 through consolidation and rationalization of management teams, support functions, product portfolios and systems.

“BT Group is a leading provider of B2B connectivity and related services to U.K. and multinational corporations, government and public sector organisations worldwide, as well as UK SMEs1 and SoHos2. BT Enterprise is the market leader in the UK, with a market share of 30% underpinned by BT Group’s fixed and mobile network leadership, the strength of the BT brand, and national sales, service and distribution. BT Global serves many of the world’s largest companies and is consistently rated as a leader for its networking and security services and has ambition to be the leading provider of secure multi-cloud connectivity,” the company said.

“By combining the two units, BT Business will bring the Group’s combined assets, products, capabilities and brand to the service of all of our 1.2 million business customers who will benefit  from faster innovation and delivery,” BT Group’s CEO Philip Jansen, said.

