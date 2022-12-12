Delivering better constituent experiences: How governments can build connected communities (Reader Forum)

Our world is shifting into a new era of modernization, and much like the private sector, governments are feeling the effects. Even before the pandemic, residents and constituents were getting used to — and sometimes demanding — that services be provided digitally. The need for online services and hybrid workforces have pushed government leaders to think about connectivity and the idea of creating an edgeless government and truly connected communities.

This isn’t a straightforward path. In fact, many government leaders often don’t have a road map for the connected communities their constituents and employees increasingly expect. Nevertheless, with a proactive, network-centric approach, governments can accelerate the power and depth of connectivity and utilize intelligent network capabilities, smarter cloud-based IoT and the unprecedented amount of available federal funds to deliver equitable, safe, connected communities.

Setting the stage

The idea of a connected community isn’t new — small and large smart city initiatives, along with broadband and connectivity projects, have been around for years. However, when looking at the concept that a community brings, there is a larger emphasis placed on residents and constituents versus devices and places.

A connected community isn’t just about a streetlight being “smart.” It’s about how connected cameras can increase safety and visibility at busy intersections and roadways. It isn’t just about work from home. It’s about providing flexibility and capability for employees to do their jobs without sacrificing productivity, irrespective of where it happens.

This resident- and employee-first focus aligns to the goals government leaders have in improving quality of life for their constituents, providing best-in-class services, increasing public safety, and boosting economic growth. Of course, many barriers and challenges must be overcome, from the headline-grabbing struggle to hire and maintain skilled staff to rising costs and a lack of strategic vision and accessible broadband. While the path isn’t always easy, technologies are here to help.

Government leaders should consider the following tactics as they embark on their journey toward a more connected future:

Implementing and managing the Internet of Things (IoT)

Providing equitable access and connectivity for all community members

Ensuring governments and employees are prepared for the future of work

Ensuring security is built into every step of the connected community journey

With a strong strategic vision, the right tech partners, and a cloud-based network, leaders can turn their states and localities into truly connected communities.

Support connected communities with IoT

Developing strategies for deploying IT and technology devices is vital when building connected communities. IoT devices such as cameras and sensors can be utilized not only for security but to help drive sustainability and provide data points for analytical analysis in a variety of ways, from city planning, monitoring environmental conditions and saving on utility costs.

In order to deploy IoT at scale, governments should first ensure that the reach of their network extends to all public corners. Technology such as Wi-Fi 6 can help increase capacity while connecting to and managing a multitude of IoT devices. 5G networking can further ensure ubiquitous coverage, connectivity and failover connectivity, whether it’s at City Hall or even in the most rural communities.

Beyond bandwidth and connectivity, governments can look to IoT to increase visibility into IT administration and security. Centralized cloud-managed platforms can help simplify device management and effectively analyze and action data with smart automation. Working in tandem with cloud-based platforms, cameras and sensors can be utilized to converge physical security and cybersecurity by helping to monitor and identify threats to critical infrastructure, government employees, constituents and private data. Finally, modern IT and IoT technologies can help meet sustainability goals by maximizing resources and rapidly deploying energy-saving policies, such as reduced truck rolls with centralized cloud troubleshooting and light and HVAC optimization (e.g. selective power-down) through environmental monitoring.

The advent of cloud-managed IoT devices alongside centralized platforms for implementation and control means that governments can build smarter localities while providing better constituent services in a simplified, secure manner.

Prepare for the future of work

Just like constituents are expecting more digital services, government employees are looking to receive the added benefits of a more digital workplace. While at times not as nimble as the private sector, the pandemic proved that governments could quickly adapt. Now government leaders will need to manage the realities of the workforce and the need to continue providing constituent services.

When preparing for a hybrid work model, it must first be recognized that factors like type of agency, size of locality, etc. each come with their own set of needs and functions, and thus, a specific set of solutions. It’s also important to catalog the technology they currently use and use cases they need to solve for, so that decisions can be made on solutions that provide the most utility. Further, cloud-managed networks, in-office IoT and collaboration tools and built-for-remote-work hardware can help ensure employees easily connect to VPN, access data and collaborate effectively in a secure way. With a comprehensive cloud platform, this ensures that IT management is unified and complexity is removed.

At its core, a cloud-first approach allows governments to provide better services while also enabling employees to do the same — regardless of where they choose to work.

Secure everything

The scope of threats to governments is only growing. Just as legacy data mainframes need securing, so do government infrastructure and public safety and the advance to the cloud and increased use of IoT requires an even more robust cybersecurity approach.

A recent public safety study reported that more than 50% of respondents agree that their agencies are not prepared for a cyberattack.

Taking an always-on approach is a vital first step for governments to best prepare themselves against security threats. While impossible to prevent all risk, it’s imperative to take a proactive, agile approach to digital protection. Utilizing a cloud-managed network complete with data-driven decisions can help ensure you have a reliable, flexible system for monitoring and responding to threats.

An additional consideration to security strategy is the element of secure access anywhere. Converging networking and security with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) ensures that not only will on-premises operations be secure but that governments can provide seamless, secure access anywhere people work or residents seek service.

Finally, it’s important to ensure that all internal stakeholders play a role and that both IT and IoT security is considered when developing a comprehensive strategy. Creating an open dialogue and collaboration between all teams allows for a more complete picture of security posturing. The utilization of both physical and network security technology, such as SD-WAN, firewalls, multi-factor authentication (MFA), access control software and cloud-based cameras and IoT sensors, can help mitigate risk.

Ultimately, cloud-based technologies can help unify both security and connectivity. Governments should build security into every layer of a connected community, instead of just using an umbrella to protect it all.

Bridge the digital divide

A true connected community is one that provides connectivity for all people, places and things. While broadband availability is the most visible issue when getting communities online, affordability and adoption are also critical barriers. It’s important to understand that governments aren’t alone in solving for this. Public-private partnerships can help jurisdictions build the infrastructure needed to provide broadband access and the federal government has prioritized the need to bridge the digital divide by setting up incentives and providing unprecedented funds that can be utilized by states and localities. Additionally, government leaders should look to work together. Whether that’s cities banding together or localities working with the state. Working together in collective networks allows favorable results at a larger scale.

Beyond avenues to providing equitable access, governments should also turn to new technologies. 5G and microwave radio and fluid mesh networking can provide scalable and affordable last-mile access to those who may not receive connection. Working with a cloud-based platform can simplify and secure the right access as you extend your government-provided network to those in need without over-taxing your workforce.

Providing a base level of connectivity that enables people to apply for work, engage with the city, do homework and pay bills is imperative for a modern, connected community. Governments need to keep those experiences top of mind and enlist technologies and partnerships that can enable them.

Conclusion

The future of modernization is here — a future only accelerated within the last few years —one that has been desired by governments and their communities for decades. With a tool kit of cloud-first technologies as well as strategic planning, access to funding and collaboration with the private sector, governments can make this connected future a reality.