Will 5G Change the World? Nicole Robertson, Nokia (Ep. 53)

In this episode of Will 5G Change the World?, Nokia’s Nicole Robertson, vice president of environment, social and governance (ESG), discusses the company’s updated ESG strategy. The latest efforts focus on five strategic areas: environment, industrial digitalization, security and privacy, the digital divide, and responsible business.

Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

