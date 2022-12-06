Spirent launches LEO modeling

Spirent Communications is launching what it calls the first high-accuracy orbital modeling software specifically developed for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite simulation.

Spirent worked with Swiss company SpacePNT, which specializes in spaceborne receivers and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) technology, to develop the new SimORBIT simulation software.

Lab testing is particularly important for space-based systems, Spirent noted, because of the difficulty and high cost of field testing.

Spirent already offers solutions related to GNSS testing and anti-GNSS-spoofing measures, so the iteration to a new LEO-focused offering builds upon its existing expertise. The LEO space, and space-based communications systems in general, are increasingly of interest to provide multiple connectivity types, from broadband services such as Starlink to seamless global IoT or cellular connectivity, or—as in a recent Starlink and T-Mobile US announcement—enable emergency communications from cell phones. 5G, too, is expected to eventually be a key part of non-terrestrial networks. (See our piece on seven use cases for 5G over NTN.)

The Federal Communications Commission also recently announced the addition of a Space Bureau to deal with the high level of interest in space communications and data systems, including tens of thousands of applications for new satellites—so there will be plenty of testing work to come.

Spirent said in a release that this “new era of LEO satellites” calls for highly accurate modeling of the LEO environment to provide the realism needed for high-value testing, including representing the distinct gravitational and atmospheric impact LEO satellites will endure in space.” Developers can use the new SimORBIT model to “accurately replicate LEO orbits for the first time, enabling customers to test using simulations that more closely resemble the true operating environment of a LEO satellite,” the company added.

“Until now, PNT testing on LEO applications has been limited due to the lack of an integrated solution that could offer realistic LEO orbital data together with GNSS simulation capabilities,” said Adam Price, Spirent’s VPof PNT simulation. “By working in close collaboration with SpacePNT, we have been able to develop the SimORBIT tool to bring a new level of accuracy and realism to LEO application testing by combining the simulation of precise LEO orbits and highly accurate GNSS signals.“