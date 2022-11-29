YOU ARE AT:Internet of Things (IoT)Well, technically... 'thing' is an intentionally vague term: RAIN RFID Alliance's Aileen...
Well, technically… ‘thing’ is an intentionally vague term: RAIN RFID Alliance’s Aileen Ryan (Ep. 85)

By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
The RAIN RFID Alliance’s newly appointed President Aileen Ryan shares advice for women looking to advance their careers and also the growing role of RAIN RFID technology in an increasingly connected world.

