Private network spectrum strategy, Part 1: Ofcom in the U.K.

Around the world, regulators are exploring various strategies to spectrum management that makes room for private network allocations. At the recent Private Networks European Forum virtual event, representatives from regulatory agencies in the U.K. (Ofcom), Sweden (PTS) and Germany (Federal Network Agency, or BNetzA) discussed their respective approaches to spectrum allocation for private networks, both as individual countries and in a pan-European context.

Ofcom: Shared, localized access to a variety of bands

Nina Percival, Ofcom’s interim director of the spectrum management and authorization team, highlighted the U.K. regulator’s decision in 2019 to introduce localized, shared spectrum licenses with access to spectrum at 1.8 GHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.8-4.2 GHz and 24.25-26.5 GHz. Ofcom began taking applications for shared licenses in early 2020, she said, and it has so far issued around 1,600 licenses and continues to issue between 20-70 new shared licenses per month. As far as which spectrum bands are preferred, Percival said that more than 1,000 of those are for access to 1.8 GHz; more than 500 licenses are for access to 3.8-4.2 GHz and there are more than 30 at 2.3 GHz. She noted that Ofcom is currently only making the shared mmWave spectrum available for indoor, low-power local licenses, although it is considering making additional mmWave spectrum available for outdoor use and transmissions with “medium” power levels.

“I think that reflects the general sense we have that there is growing activity, growing interest in private networks across a whole range of sectors and organizations,” Percival said. Ofcom makes two shared license-types available, she explained: A lower-power license hat enables users to deploy multiple base stations in a circular area with a radius of 50 meters, or a “medium power” license for a single base station. The medium-power usage is generally only available in rural areas to help with co-existence, but Percival said that exceptions are considered on a case-by-case basis. The highly localized connectivity may not suit all private network use cases, she acknowledged. “I think having the localized basis for licensing enables more people to do more things in their area,” Percival said, adding: “However … there may be situations where that isn’t the best solution for a particular user. If somebody has one, or a few, discreet sites that they want to have complete control of … shared access on a license for a local area might be just the right thing. If, on the other hand … they need access to all the roads, if they need complete geographic coverage—in that situation, they might want to look at other solutions, perhaps working with a mobile network operator.”

Percival said that in regard to its spectrum for private networks, Ofcom is seeing “a huge amount of activity going on here, and we think it’s really positive,” she continued.

She also added that Ofcom continues to look for ways to improve its system. For example, the agency intends to move its licensing process into its automated online system in the next few years in order to enable faster turnaround for applicants. “Automation is a really important thing for us all to be thinking about,” Percival said. “I think the first question is, what are you trying to automate, and to achieve what? Because depending on what outcomes you are looking for, automation can mean many different things with different considerations and risks and benefits.” Automation can mean a system works faster, she went on, but the downside is that “it is harder to incorporate discretion, or … an exceptions process, in a fully automated system.”

Ofcom has also put together a spectrum roadmap that includes the concept of sandboxes where new forms of dynamic spectrum co-existence and sharing can be tested by bringing together businesses and academic in specific places. “We are … thinking more broadly about more dynamic or adaptive forms of spectrum allocation as we move forward,” she added. “We are seeing really positive trends and greater interest and greater activity here. … We think there’s a really interesting journey going forward.”

