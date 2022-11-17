YOU ARE AT:PodcastWill 5G Change the World? Eugina Jordan, TIP (Ep. 52)
Will 5G Change the World? Eugina Jordan, TIP (Ep. 52)

In this episode of Will 5G Change the World? Telecom Infra Project Chief Marketing Officer Eugina Jordan discusses how TIP’s community-driven approach to test and validation of deployment-ready disaggregating network solutions is driving innovation in the telecoms area. Jordan touches on TIP’s approach to enabling Industry 4.0 use cases, as well as the evolution of the wireless workforce as networks become increasingly cloud-native and software-oriented.

Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

