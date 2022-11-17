Will 5G Change the World? Eugina Jordan, TIP (Ep. 52)

In this episode of Will 5G Change the World? Telecom Infra Project Chief Marketing Officer Eugina Jordan discusses how TIP’s community-driven approach to test and validation of deployment-ready disaggregating network solutions is driving innovation in the telecoms area. Jordan touches on TIP’s approach to enabling Industry 4.0 use cases, as well as the evolution of the wireless workforce as networks become increasingly cloud-native and software-oriented.

